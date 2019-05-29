SEBRING — Summer isn’t even official until June 21 but temperatures are already dangerously high. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Forecaster Rick Davis.
“Combined with the humidity, the temperatures will feel like 100 degrees to the low 100s,” he said.
Tuesday’s heat prompted NOAA to reach out to the public on social media and warn them to stay hydrated and be on alert for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
“Stay hydrated and limit outside activities,” Davis said. “If you have to work outside, take several breaks in the shade. Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That’s the hottest part of the day.”
NOAA said individuals should be familiar with the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The website warns that, in very hot and humid conditions, the body might have trouble cooling itself and may lose too much salt through sweat. The body temperature rises, causing symptoms.
Heat exhaustion is accompanied with feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool clammy skin that can be pale, nausea and vomiting, a fast pulse that is weak and muscle cramps.
According to NOAA’s website, an individual with those symptoms should find a cool place, preferably in air conditioning and, if fully conscious, start drinking water and take a cool shower.
With heat stroke, an individual might find they have a headache; they are not clammy and have a body temperature of 103 degrees. The skin may be red, hot and dry. The person may be nauseous and have vomiting. The pulse may be strong and fast and they may lose consciousness. Calling 911 and cooling the person off as quickly as possible is the best treatment.
Many people carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the rays of the sun. Davis said an umbrella would give some additional shade and possibly increase protection from a sunburn.
Swimming is a great way to cool off and spend summer days. Whether it’s beaches, pools or working outdoors, sun exposure can do serious damage to skin and result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Talisha Rodriguez took her friends and family to Veterans Beach on Tuesday to cool off.
“We are keeping cool by swimming and staying inside this summer,” she said. “When it’s this hot, there is not much else to do. The water parks are too expensive.”
“We recommend using sunscreen 15 minutes before going out into the sun,” Davis said. “It should be reapplied every two hours. If you are sweating a lot or go swimming and towel off, you should reapply more often.”
NOAA recommends using at least an SPF 30 or higher. Davis said that, while there might be some added protection with going up in SPF, it is not a reason not to reapply every two hours.
“There’s not much difference in protection between an SPF 70 or 100,” he said. “If you use a higher SPF, you should still apply every couple of hours, especially after swimming and then toweling off.”
Cloudy out? You still need sun protection.
“Even when it is cloudy out, ultraviolet rays from the sun can burn the skin,” Davis said. “Whatever SPF you buy, make sure it says it protects against UVA and UVB rays.”
The National Weather Service forecasts today’s temperatures to be 96 degrees in Avon Park, 93 degrees in Lake Placid and 96 degrees in Sebring.
For more information on surviving the summer heat, visit weather.gov/heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.