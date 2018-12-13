SEBRING — Temperatures have been fluctuating between wide highs and lows like a roller coaster lately. Temperatures in the 40s for a few days and then in the 80s for the next week have people setting thermostats for hot and cold from one day to the next.
Many people use space heaters in small rooms, especially in older homes that were built without central air and heat. Space heaters can be a convenient and efficient way to provide heat but come with significant risk of causing a fire.
According to the Electric Safety Foundation International, about 65,000 homes are damaged or destroyed in fires connected to space heaters each year. That’s not counting the human death and injury toll. ESFI says the property damage is in the millions of dollars every year.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor explained the way space heaters are used is the reason they are dangerous.
“The biggest issue we see with electric heaters is the use of extension cords and power strips to get the heater closer to a person,” Bashoor said. “Heaters should never be plugged into a power strip, and unfortunately, most residential extension cords are not rated for the amount of amperage heaters pull. This routinely results in overheating and fires — sometimes with devastating results.”
ESFI warns consumers to read the manufacturer’s directions and warning labels. Other recommendations before a new purchase or first use of the season is to check for broken or frayed plugs. If they are damaged, do not use them. Bahsoor also gave safety advice regarding the electric plugs being used.
“We encourage you to only plug heaters into a wall socket, not an extension cord or power strip,” he said. “If you must use an extension cord, keep it short and don’t use anything with less than 12 gauge wire. Don’t be fooled merely by a thick looking cord — check the wire size before you buy it.”
Bashoor said to keep a three foot clearance around the heater.
Other safety suggestions from ESFI are to not drape clothing on or try to dry clothing near the heater.
Do not use a heater to thaw pipes or heat food.
Commit an outlet to the sole use of the heater.
Heaters should never be used near bedding.
Place heaters out of high traffic areas to avoid tipping over.
When leaving the room or the home, turn off the heater.
“Although less common in Florida, kerosene heaters are also problematic,” Bashoor said. “The same clearance rules apply, although I usually recommend greater distances around kerosene heaters, because of the necessary venting and the flammable liquids inside. Never fill a kerosene heater while the device is on, and never fill a kerosene heater inside a structure.
“I have, unfortunately, witnessed several residential fatalities that were directly attributed to those two issues,” he said.
Space heaters are only to be used to supplement heat in an area. They can be safe when properly used.
“Best bet, pull up another blanket ... it will be 80 [degrees] tomorrow,” Bashoor said.
All kidding aside, fire safety is no laughing matter. Prevention is half the battle, but residents need to be prepared in the event of a fire. The first line of defense is a smoke detector.
“Please, please, please, make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home, trailer, or RV,” Bashoor urged. “If you’re using any gas service, wood burning, or have an attached garage, you should also have carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.
“Smoke alarms and CO detectors are the cheapest and simplest things you can do to give you a little extra time and chance to get out, should the unthinkable happen in your home,” he said.
