LAKE PLACID — Nearly 20 Student Government Association members of Lake Placid High School taught second grade students at Lake Placid Middle School the right and wrong way to utilize 911 Tuesday morning.
The curriculum, called 911 and Done, was created by the SGA students, under the tutelage of Dr. Melissa Sohn in class. Highlands County 911 Dispatcher Jillian Kingery lent her expertise to the inaugural campaign.
Cookies and Cops was a successful program led by SGA for the past four years. Sohn said they wanted to use different activities but still bring first responders and kids together.
School Resource Officer Larry McClellan was excited about the program.
“I think it’s great if it will cut down on misuse of the system,” McClellan said.
Kingery said the program was important as it explains to children what a true emergency is and how to use even a cell phone with no service to call for an emergency.
“I would like to get the program spread to other schools throughout the county,” Kingery said. “When kids call 911 and it’s not an emergency, it takes up resources. We still get the call and try to call the number back. If no one answers, we try to ping the phone and send an officer out.”
Kayla Alligood is the president of SGA. She explained the program.
“Dial 911 and Done is part of the citizen diversity program. We will have SGA students go into the classroom and show an animated movie on the proper use of cell phones,” Alligood said.
“We will role play games and have the children determine what a real emergency is,” she said. “We will give them snacks while they watch the movie and then head outside so the students can interact with first responders.”
Coloring books and pencils were provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and activity books were created by SGA students.
There were about 20 second graders per class and six classrooms. SGA may have reached as many as 120 students Tuesday. Lucretia Roberts appeared pleased with the results of the new campaign.
“I think this presentation was so important because there are times that children need to take action and contact 911 for help,” Roberts said. “Being prepared and knowing what to do can prevent a panic attack and save some lives.”
In the field, first responders, sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Turner and his new bloodhound K-9, Hooch, were available to answer questions. Turner explained how the 108-pound dog hunts for people.
Highlands County EMTs had a work truck the kids could tour. The only fire truck was called away to an emergency, because the massive Twitty Road fire created a shortage of available fire engines.
