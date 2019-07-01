LAKE PLACID — The two people who were killed Saturday afternoon in a crash that occurred on State Road 70 near Robert McGee Road have been identified as residents of Boynton Beach.
Jerry Hughes, 51, and Stephanie Hughes, 44, were killed in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to the FHP accident report, the crash happened at 1:43 p.m. as Francisco Cordova, 72, of Lake Placid, was driving a 1999 Freightliner Century semi-truck and trailer westbound on State Road 70 and was east of Robert McGee Road. A 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup and trailer, driven by Jerry Hughes with passenger Stephanie Hughes, was heading east and began to hydroplane and the truck veered into the westbound lane directly in front of the semi.
The front of the Freightliner made contact with the right side of the Toyota. After the collision, the Freightliner continued to travel westbound with the Toyota lodged under the front of the semi. When the Freightliner came to a stop, the Toyota was still partially under the front of the semi in the westbound lane of SR 70.
The incident report stated Jerry Hughes was wearing a seatbelt, while it was unknown if Stephanie Hughes had on any type of safety restraint.
State Road 70 was closed in both directions as first responders worked the scene.
