SEBRING — For children entering kindergarten in the 2019-20 school year, kindergarten registration is now available during school office hours.
Students entering kindergarten August 2019, who reside in the attendance areas of Cracker Trail, Fred Wild or Woodlawn elementary schools will attend the Kindergarten Learning Center.
The schools and address and office hours, follow:
• Avon Elementary School — 705 Winthrop Ave., Avon Park; 863-452-4355; 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Kindergarten Learning Center — 3560 U.S. 27 South, Sebring; 863-314-5281; 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Lake Country Elementary School — 516 County Road 29, Lake Placid; 863-699-5050; 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Lake Placid Elementary School — 101 Green Dragon Drive West, Lake Placid; 863-699-5070; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Memorial Elementary School — 867 Memorial Drive, Avon Park; 863-784-0200; 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Park Elementary School — 327 E. Palmetto St., Avon Park; 863-452-4373; 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — 4515 Ponce DeLeon Blvd., Sebring; 863-471-5464; 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You will need to provide the following to register your child:
1. The student’s original birth certificate.
2. Immunization/shot record — must be recorded on a Florida Immunization Form obtained from the Department of Health or student’s Pediatrician office.
3. Physical examination documentation – (the physical exam must be performed within 12 months prior to student official enrollment date).
4. Student’s social security card.
5. Proof of residence (rental agreement; mortgage deed; electric bill; etc.).
6. Proof of custody (if court mandated and/or if student does not live with both natural parents).
7. Parent/Guardian photo identification.
All students entering kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019.
For more information, contact Anne Lindsay, assistant superintendent of elementary programs, 863-471-5569; Tracy Mays, elementary programs secretary, 863-471-5569; or call the individual school office.
