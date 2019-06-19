SEBRING — Highlands County native Kristie S. Vazquez graduated from Sebring High School, attended South Florida State College and studied business at University of Florida. Earning her MBA from Warner Southern, she returned home to serve as President of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
When recruited to work as Sales and Marketing Director for Sebring International Raceway, she worked five years on the 12 Hours of Sebring. Once married and children came along, she realized more family-friendly hours were needed.
Hearing about an opportunity at the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) for downtown Sebring, she jumped at the chance to help shape the community’s future. Loving the legacy aspect of being an integral part of day to day efforts, she’s excited to lay the foundation for future residents.
“My kids and your kids will enjoy the fruits of this labor.” With a goal to make downtown the destination heyday it once was, Vazquez pointed out its perfect bones for a bustling, vibrant dining and shopping district.
“Determining the perfect mix is a tough call. Good places to eat and a variety of shops within safe, inviting surroundings is just part of the solution.” Vazquez stressed community support is vital to long term success. The CRA can bring revitalization, but locals must support the businesses.
With many buildings nearing the century mark, CRA lease holder improvement grants, focused on renovations to interior improvements like HVAC, electrical and ADA upgrades, help merchants start out on better footing.
“We focus on getting interiors up to code and exterior improvements such as paint, new windows or doors. Long term improvements focus on infrastructure of the downtown.”
Vazquez oversees daily business and interacts with an active seven member board of directors reviewing business plans and grant decisions. The fiscal year runs October through September and the CRA is funded by a combination of city and county taxes.
As the third Executive Director, Vazquez follows Pete Pollard and Robin Hinote. She declares it an honor to sit in this seat. So young in her career trajectory and the junior member on her board, she is settling in for the long haul. Typically a CRA has a life span of about 60 years, she explained. With a goal to reduce the slum and blight which tend to plague downtown regions, the focus is on economic growth.
Tax increment financing (TIF) from increases in real property value are deposited into the CRA Trust Fund and dedicated to the redevelopment area for approved projects. While the district has grown since being formed in 1981, it still governed by Florida Statutes and works from a master plan. The current 20-year plan, developed with the help of a consultant specializing in revitalization, began in 2004.
“The goal is for the infrastructure investments to become self-sustaining during the lifespan of the CRA,” added Vazquez. All projects are checked against the approved plan which serves as the guide and set district boundaries and goals. Case in point is the upcoming project linking downtown to the waterfront region of Lake Jackson.
The West Center Revitalization Project includes removal of declining oaks to increase pedestrian safety and improvements to access. Pathways will be widened and replaced with attractive brick pavers, palm trees and both ambient and street lighting. Connecting the downtown spokes to the waterfront will link it to Lake Jackson and City Pier Park.
Other improvements include soon-to-be-installed outdoor café tables on the completed Circle Park and improvements to the central monument honoring veterans. Vazquez is excited how this project, suggested by CRA board member Sarah Creekmore, Director of Habitat for Humanity, offers downtown diners and businesses additional options for outdoor seating.
With many projects in process, Vazquez is happy to provide additional information to anyone interested. Soon the office relocates to the Sebring Circle, making it easier for merchants and visitors to interact with her and the CRA staff.
“We are moving into the 1912 Board of Trade building or former Sebring Chamber office. We hope to no longer be the best kept secret in the downtown.” Urging how community support is pivotal for continued growth and stability of the downtown, she looks forward to completion of residential projects to provide a built-in supply of customers.
While her job is not one you hear about during career day in high school, she loves the challenge. “It is not easy, but it is incredibly rewarding.”
Kristie S. Vazquez, CRA Executive Director, 863-471-5104, KristieVazquez@MySebring.com.
