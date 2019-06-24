LAKE PLACID — To the chagrin of many avid boaters, the Lake June beach area boat dock has been closed since Father’s Day weekend. Boater’s can still use the ramps at H.L. Bishop Park at 10 Lake June Clubhouse Road, almost directly across Lake June as the crow flies.
As with many renovations, repairs that seem fairly straight forward become a far bigger fix. That’s what happened when Costello Brothers Marine Construction started the repairs on the floating dock. They found a slight problem.
According to Town Administrator Phil Williams, once the contractors pulled the pontoon-style dock out of the water to weld the ”pontoon’s leaks, it was discovered that is was a different design than first thought.”
The project and contractor were approved at the May Lake Placid Town Council meeting with a bid of $4,500. This snag in the construction has caused a delay in the repairs and will cost more to complete.
Williams said, “Accordingly, the price has been adjusted a couple thousand and new pontoons have been ordered, all still under $7,000. We are attempting to have the dock ready for the fireworks there on July 4.”
Originally, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was going to replace the dock through a grant the town was awarded. However, the contract for the grant took two years to arrive on Williams’ desk and when it did, the council put on the brakes on the project.
The grant contract ordered the dock to be solely for the purpose of boaters and had to be separated from swimmers by a certain amount of space. The contract’s language did not state how much distance there had to be between the swim area and the dock. There were some other restrictions as well that raised the collective eyebrows of council members.
During the May meeting, it was unanimously decided that the town should just pay for the dock and not have to deal with the restrictions of the FWC grant, which also had nearly $1,000 in matching funds.
Meanwhile, construction on Phase I of the Lake June improvements has begun. Included in Phase I are a major pavilion, a minor pavilion and a new set of bathrooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.