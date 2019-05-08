LAKE PLACID — The 30th annual Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce awards and dinner banquet were held at the upscale The Barn at Paso Fino on April 25. The barn, at 3501 Paso Fino Drive, is a little bit denim and and a lot of pearl, which was the theme for the night.
Attendees were asked to dress casual with no ties or uniforms. The men loved that while the women accessorized with pearls and other bling.
Eileen May, executive director for the chamber, said The Barn was perfect.
“Everyone loved The Barn and the food was excellent,” she said. “They paid attention to every detail. It was a fun night.”
The coveted awards were a surprise to some while others got a heads up. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler acted as the Master of Ceremony. A total of 11 awards, with 14 recipients, were doled out; the Spectrum Award and the Dal Hall Memorial Award each had two recipients.
The winners were:
• Bobby Seeber presented the Seeber Award to Dale McQuillen.
• The Dal Hall Memorial Award had two winners: Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was presented the award from Donald Clarke and Bill Brantley presented Highlands County Sheriff’s Capt. Kenny Pendarvis his award.
• Patti Gale was awarded Volunteer of the Year and was presented the award by Eileen May.
• Chamber Board Appreciation Award went to Kimberly Miller, who was unable to attend.
• Curt Matthews was honored with Lake Placid Leadership Award, however, he was unable to attend.
• Industry Appreciation Award was given to AdventHealth Lake Placid Administrative Director Roy Butler and presented by Curtis Slade, chamber president.
• Lake Placid High School Principal Kevin Tunning was presented the President’s Award by Slade.
• Brantley took home the Past President of the Board Award.
• Jessica Hart-Howard presented Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck with the Outgoing Director’s Award.
• The Spectrum Awards went to a husband and wife duo with two different companies. Cheryl Brantley won for Brantley Properties while Bill Brantley won for Brantley Construction.
• Paula Sapp was thrilled with her Outstanding Service to Youth Award, presented by Bill Brantley.
