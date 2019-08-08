LAKE PLACID — A domestic violence incident ended with a Lake Placid man being hit in the face with a pot, according to reports.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute Tuesday afternoon, reports state. Antwaun Cornell Carter, 35, of Lake Placid, met with deputies upon their arrival.
Carter told deputies that a female victim got mad at him and threw a pot at him, which struck Carter on the left side of his face, causing a laceration. He told deputies that the incident took place at the female victim’s house.
After Carter was transported by Emergency Medical Services to AdventHealth Lake Placid, deputies talked with the female victim, reports state. She told deputies she was washing dishes when Carter entered the home unannounced and unexpectedly through the back door.
She said Carter came into the kitchen and starting hitting her in the head and face with closed fists, according to reports. The female victim told deputies that Carter picked up an empty pot from the stove and raised it up over his head as if he was going to hit her with it.
According to the victim, when Carter brought the pot down to hit her, she pushed back on it and the pot instead hit Carter in the face, causing the laceration.
Carter then fled out the back door, reports state.
A witness told deputies that Carter was seen coming in the back door, entering the kitchen and beginning to hit the victim in the head with closed fists. According to reports, the witness tried to stop Carter but was unable to. The witness did not see Carter get hit with the pot, reports said.
Carter was charged with misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
