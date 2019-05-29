LAKE PLACID — The rancid smell of muck fires wafted over Lake Placid over the long holiday weekend. The noxious stench from a muck fire is created by the smoldering fire underneath the ground’s organic matter. Muck fires can burn and smolder for weeks.
Florida Forest Service Okeechobee District Public Information Officer Melissa Yunas said Tuesday in a press release that two separate muck fires are affecting Highlands County.
The first fire began Thursday afternoon, May 23, in Glades County near the Highlands County line. It is being called the County Road 721, or CR 721 Wildfire. As of Tuesday, it is 20 acres. Fire crews are flooding the area with water but it is still smoldering. Yunas said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second muck fire is named Panamanian Wildfire after the ranch on which it’s located. This 10-acre fire is on the Highlands County side of the Glades County line. It is located off State Road 70 and DC Bar Ranch, east of Lake Placid. Firefighters were called to battle this muck fire Monday morning. Like the CR 721 muck fire, this one still smolders and will need water continually pumped into it before it is out. The cause of the Panamanian Wildfire is also under investigation.
Yunas said in the process of investigating the fire, investigators use the process of elimination.
“The Panamanian Wildfire was not the result of an authorized burn or lightning, but the exact cause is under investigation,” Yunas said.
“Muck fires in general do not present a threat from spreading flame but can present visibility issues on area roads when the smoke mixes with fog,” she said.
Because visibility can be hampered, Yunas gave some advice.
“Commuters driving along State Road 70 between Highlands and Glades counties are urged to use caution, especially in the early morning hours. The best decision is not to drive in fog or smoke,” she said. “If you must drive under these conditions, there are actions that every driver should take to protect themselves and their passengers; slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and report the hazard to 911.”
The property owners where the two muck fires are located are assisting firefighters with the containment and are cooperating with the investigations. Multiple counties have responded to the fires, coming from Florida Forest Service Okeechobee District, as well as personnel from Highlands, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.
Yunas said the goal is to “extinguish the burning soils with hose lays from wildland fire engines and large agriculture pumps to flood the affected fields. Multiple bouts of rainfall would be required to penetrate deep into the soil to extinguish the wildfires.”
There is no rainfall forecast for this week at least. As of Tuesday, the “Observed Fire Indices were high for Highlands County.”
For a current conditions map, visit freshfromflorida.com and click on “Interactive maps” under the Current Wildfire section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.