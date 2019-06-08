LAKE PLACID — Residents in the Town of Murals would probably say their town is a safe place to live, if asked. However, even the safest towns aren’t immune to crime. Over the past few months there has been a few cases of theft that the Lake Placid Police Department, and the victims of the theft, would really like to solve.
The latest occurrence was about 12:40 p.m. Friday, May 30, in the parking lot of the Golden Corral. While an unsuspecting victim was inside eating lunch, two thieves stole a generator and a concrete nail gun from the victim’s vehicle.
Police Chief James Fansler said there were two suspects and they were driving a green Chevrolet truck. “The victim was parked on the west side of the restaurant so it was not easily seen from inside,” Fansler said. “They still worked pretty quickly.”
Both suspects are described as being average height, or about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches. One suspect is a white male with arm tattoos and some chin hair. One suspect was reported to be wearing a traffic safety vest, although it is not clear which suspect was wearing it.
“We offer rewards and so does Heartland Crime Stoppers, for tips that lead to the arrest,” Fansler said.
Fansler did not say how much police would offer for an award, but Crime Stoppers offers up to $3,000 in cash.
“Anybody with tips can call in and remain anonymous,” Fansler said.
Sometime during the night on May 20, LPPD reported two burglaries in the Serenity Village neighborhood. Fansler said the suspects used the car phishing technique to gain entrance to cars and stole valuables inside them. The chief said car phishing is simply trying car door handle after handle to find an unlocked door.
Fansler said on social media that the solution to this type of theft is to lock doors and make sure valuables are taken out of the car and not visible to thieves.
Finally, officers could use the public’s help with the armed robbery at Jalisco Market at 928 S. Main Ave. store at 5 a.m. on March 1. According to police reports, employees arrived to open the store when two armed suspects “rushed” the employees and forced them to give up an undisclosed amount of money among other property.
The two suspects took off running and the victims did not get a good look at them. Surveillance cameras in the area did not catch enough to identify the suspects either.
Highlands County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted to track the suspects but the scent was lost near East Lake Drive.
Fansler said to call LPPD with any tips at 863-699-3757, email lakeplacidchief@gmail.com or private message on social media.
Tips can also be called into Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
