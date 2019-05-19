LAKE WALES — A 14-year-old male student at McLaughlin Middle School in Lake Wales has been charged with a written threat to kill his teacher, a second-degree felony.
He allegedly admitted to Polk County sheriff’s deputies that he asked another student on Instagram chat if he should bring a gun to school, because he planned to shoot a teacher.
The student’s name is being withheld from this report pending confirmation on whether or not he is being charged as an adult.
The teacher’s name is being withheld to protect the privacy of an intended victim.
Arrest reports state that on Wednesday, the defendant and a friend were texting each other on the chat portion of Instagram, during the conversation, they talked about another student wanting to fight the defendant.
The friend told the defendant, “I wouldn’t laugh homie he is big (expletive) and can fight but u gon throw hands (sic).”
The defendant then allegedly texted, “Should I bring my gun (tomorrow).”
According to a screenshot photo of the text conversation, provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the friend tried to warn him that was a felony and could get him arrested.
The defendant allegedly answered, “Well ima get arrested,” and asked, “Should I delete (Instagram).”
The friend replied, “Bro u kinda scare me like u (even) told me u was gunno shoot (teacher).”
The defendant allegedly replied, “cuz I do.”
According to arrest reports, the defendant confirmed to deputies he learned through an Instagram chat that someone wanted to fight him, and during this chat, he asked if he should bring a gun.
Allegedly, the defendant also confirmed to deputies he intended to shoot the teacher.
