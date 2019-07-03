SEBRING — Mark Tomlinson, 58, of Lakeland, died as a result of a major wreck Tuesday afternoon in Sebring. The crash took place at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 98 and U.S. 27, and involved three semis carrying empty loads and a minivan.
Tomlinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida Highway Patrol reported next of kin was notified.
According to the FHP crash report, the minivan, driven by Diane Mish, 81, of Sebring, was stopped in the northbound lane, in the right lane on U.S. 27. Mish was stopped for a red light at the intersection of U.S. 98.
Mish was driving a 2015 white Chrysler Town & Country minivan. She received no injuries, according to the FHP report and did not need to be transported.
Behind her was Errol Shaw, 55, of Avon Park, in a white 1994 Freightliner semi. After the collision, Shaw was sent to Highlands Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Behind Shaw's semi was a red 2011 Kenworth 2600 driven by Ernesto Llanes Sorolla, 30, of Miami. Sorolla declined treatment at the scene.
FHP says the white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Tomlinson, was traveling north in the same northbound lane. FHP officials say Tomlinson failed to stop behind Sorolla. Tomlinson's front cab collided with Sorolla's trailer.
The momentum forced Sorolla's semi to hit the back end of Shaw's semi, which was forced forward. Shaw's semi then hit the back of Mish's minivan.
Alvin Hicks, a professional semi driver since 1991, was behind the vehicles so he saw the debris from the crash and was on scene almost immediately. Hicks said Sorolla got out of his semi to check on the driver behind him (Tomlinson). Hicks said Sorolla told him he had been driving for two years as a professional and he would not be returning to the career after the accident.
The FHP report shows all drivers were wearing seat belts.
Traffic was backed up for hours and the county's Road & Bridge Department brought a truck full of sand to absorb diesel fuel on the roadway.
Tomlinson was taken to the medical examiner. The report says it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident. No charges are listed on the report.
US 27 has become another "turnpike" (without the $100 toll) for semi tractor trailers out of Miami and Hialeah. The amount of wear and tear on our main highway is beginning to show. The trucks speed through Lake Placid at 70 miles an hour and pose a real threat. HCSO and FHP, let's do some enforcement and stop the accidents and deaths. SR 70 could use some enforcement too, FHP. Get out there.
