SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall will host the second annual Bow Wow Wow Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The former Kmart entrance will bring patrons closest to the action.
Registration for the Pooch Pageant will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and family- and dog-friendly.
There is an entrance fee for the Pooch Pageant, which will go to the Humane Society of Highlands County.
“Everyone who attended last year, seemed to have a great time,” Jenny Cheek, mall manager said. “We decided to bring it back, bigger and better, than last year.”
The event is a benefit for the Humane Society of Highlands County, a “no kill for space” facility. More than 20 vendors will participate, bringing products to pamper your pooch including pet sitters. Other vendors will bring handmade jewelry, inspirational gifts and essential oils for the two-legged patrons.
Don’t have a dog? Cheek says that’s okay.
“Even if you don’t have a dog, it’s still fun to watch them prance around in their costumes,” she said.
Besides, with several adoptable animals there, you might just find man’s best friend to take home with you. Sebring Angels, Barking out Loud, Highlands County Animal Services and the Humane Society of Highlands County will have animals who need homes at the event.
Vendors have donated items for drawings. The proceeds will go to the humane society. Participants do not have to be present to win.
At 11 a.m. the Heartland Dog Club will be training humans to train their dogs in a demonstration. The Pooch Pageant starts at 1 p.m. and a fashion show follows afterward.
“We think we had 6 dogs adopted at last year’s event plus all the fun the dog owners had in the pooch pageant and other contests,” Cheek said. “We will do whatever we can to support the Humane Society.”
Cheek would like to see more dogs adopted and more money raised this year.
“The Lakeshore Mall is dog friendly everyday,” she said. “We have a lot of people come in with their dogs to walk. Dogs are welcome in the common areas as long as they are on a leash and not causing a problem. Dog owners must be responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.”
