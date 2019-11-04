By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Seth Lambert, a former principal of three Highlands County District Schools, has left the district to be an assistant principal with the Polk County School District.
Lambert had served as principal of Avon Park and Sebring middle schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
The agenda for Tuesday’s School Board of Highlands County meeting shows his resignation, effective Oct. 31, from his position as dean at Memorial Elementary School.
Lambert is now an assistant principal at Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School.
Around the end of the 2018-19 school year Lambert announced he was stepping down from the principal position at Sebring Middle. He was one of nine applicants for an assistant principal position at Sebring High, but started the 2019-20 school year as the dean at Memorial Elementary School
When Kevin Tuning moved from principal of Sebring Middle School to principal of Lake Placid High before the 2017-18 school year, Lambert was transferred, by the superintendent, from his position of principal of Avon Park Middle to principal of Sebring Middle School.
In 2008, Lambert was an assistant principal at Avon Park High School.
In 2011, he was assistant principal at Dundee Ridge Middle School in Dundee.
Lambert became the Principal of the Kindergarten Learning Center in 2013-14 and later moved to Avon Park Middle as principal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.