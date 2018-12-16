SEBRING — There’s a saying that without deadlines, nothing would be done. Oh, sure we all know those people who have their Christmas shopping done and presents wrapped in September. However, the majority of us probably have at least a few people we still need to buy a gift for.
Waiting too long could mean the difference between the perfect, meaningful gift to something picked out at the all-night convenience store on the corner on Christmas Eve. Internet shopping may still be an option but shoppers may pay more for express shipping, unless the customer has Amazon Prime.
Ordering online does mean taking chances on items arriving too late or broken or just plain wrong. There is no time left at this point to mail back an incorrect order and get the corrected item back before Christmas Day.
Nothing against the internet, but where can one find a RainBowl Motion Sensor Night Light that knows when nature calls and lights the toilet up for your convenience. It has several colors to choose from. Toilet paper with politician’s faces printed on it or maybe a 12-pack of 8-inch rubber chicken slingshots for kids?
There is no substitute for good customer service at a local shop. The owners or sales people are knowledgeable about their products. There is no waiting for delivery and you can handle the merchandise to make sure the weight, size and color is right. All three municipalities in Highlands County offer shops with a variety of memorable gifts for your loved ones.
Lake Placid has several boutiques and a Christian book and gift store. Chic Chick Boutique at 211 N. Main Ave. has exclusive clothing and accessories lines that any woman would love. The store’s best last-minute gift ideas are the Erimish line of stacker bracelets, which are mix and match. The bracelets go from game day to night out with sparkle and at 5 for $35, will not break the budget. A touchscreen purse allows the caller to text, call and check social media while keeping the smart phone in the purse. A personalized gift can be embroidered for men or women on clothing, wallets, handbags and more.
The Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. has something for everyone. Items are painted, carved or made by hand by local artists. Jewelry, fine art, quilts and China painting make nice gifts. Handmade wooden pens by Bonnie Mac Donald are selling like hot cakes for $20. Members of the staff said another item they have trouble keeping in stock are Scrubbies. The knitted scrubbers wash dishes and take lovebugs off cars without taking off paint. This is a great stocking stuffer idea.
Sebring also has unique shopping opportunities. The Sebring Soda Shop & Ice Cream Works has surprising flavored sodas to choose from. A six-pack of flavors such as Alien Snot and Cheerwine would make a memorable gift for someone in the family.
Take a walk down memory lane with some music on vinyl. Groovy’s Records have old and new LPs, record players, stereos, merchandise and collectibles. The store is at 1542 Lakeview Drive, Suite 1, near Save-A-Lot.
Grateful Hearts at 1989 Lakeview Drive is the perfect place to make that special personalized painting for a loved one. Simply pick a project, reserve a time, complete your project and wrap it up to take home.
Avon Park is home to Maxwell Groves at 607 E. Circle St. The store has a cozy porch that invites shoppers to sit a spell and have an orange ice cream cone. Inside, jellies, jams, wines and honeys of all types give customers a taste of the local citrus industry. They pack and ship fruit as well.
The Tassel and Thread is a relatively new boutique in Avon Park at 15 E. Main St. — inside The Hotel Jacaranda — with a nice selection of clothing and accessories. Shop there before enjoying a lunch at the Jacaranda.
Still stuck for ideas? Give the gift of learning. A concealed carry gun class may be just the thing. Painting classes can be given to a budding artist or to help a loved one learn a new skill. Tickets for a local theater would be a nice change from the digital screen and Highlands County has theaters to choose from. Golf lessons are perfect for the man or woman who has everything. Spa gift certificates are good for a man, woman or couples. A weekend getaway is always a romantic way to say Merry Christmas if it’s in the budget.
You don’t have to go online to find something wonderful for friends and family — Highlands County has wonderful options right here in our backyard.
