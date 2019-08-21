SEBRING — The last of four suspects in a truck theft ring has been found and captured.

Aubrey Lynn Waldron, 37, of Okeechobee faces charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, forging a check and uttering (passing) a forged check.

She’s being held in the Okeechobee County Jail in lieu of $277,000 bond.

She joins three Okeechobee men also charged in the two-year theft ring:

• Ethan King, 24, of 2461 NE 6th St. — Conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and dealing in stolen property.

• Andrew Wheeler, 23, of 2730 Hwy. 441 SE, No. 5 — Grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

• James Janata, 38, of 1136 Lake Drive West — Dealing in stolen property.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office discovered the theft ring, which spanned two years, from 2016-2018, and four counties: Highlands, Glades, Okeechobee and Polk.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the case, coordinating information from the four counties. All told, the thieves reportedly stole 16 four-wheel-drive pickup trucks and traded them to a Highlands-based drug organization for methamphetamine — for personal use.

Total value of the trucks exceeded $300,000.

