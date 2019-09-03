SEBRING — Laura Shirley has won the 2018 Highlander Real Estate Agent of the Year as part of the Highlands News-Sun’s annual awards ceremony. The coveted award was accepted by her daughter, Katie Wilson, as Shirley was traveling during the July 18 ceremony.
As owner of Re/Max Plus II in Lake Placid, she has been a diamond sponsor for the annual Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s Wild Game Dinner for 10 years.
Shirley has been on many boards of directors including the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Placid Mural Society. She has been an integral part of fundraising for groups such as The Salvation Army as a Bell Ringer and Boys and Girls Club. She currently sits on the Professional Standards Panel for Heartland Association of Realtors.
“Laura stands out as a Realtor for her involvement in the community,” Wilson said. “She sells homes and then becomes so close to those she sells to that they become friends and go out to dinner or even camping trips.”
Shirley must be doing something right, as she has several awards sitting on the shelf in her office at 801 U.S. 27 North. Her contemporaries at the Heartland Association of Realtors nominated her Miss Congeniality, which she won, a couple of times, among other awards.
Shirley has been a Realtor since 2004.
“I got in right before the boom,” she said. “Right about the time I figured out what I was doing, the bust came and we almost starved to death for a few years.”
Shirley has been through the ups and downs of her industry but wouldn’t change it for anything.
“I love it,” she said. “I would have done anything to have done this my entire career. I had no idea I would enjoy it as much as I do. It doesn’t matter if it’s buyers or sellers, they are each unique. I just love it and meeting new people.”
Shirley loves touring homes throughout the county. She said it’s fun to match the houses to the buyers. She once had clients for three years before they picked out a home.
The hardest part of her job is when a family might not get a home they want because they could not qualify for a loan. She points clients in the direction of financial professionals who can guide a family. Paperwork is the second hardest part, she says.
When not closing a deal or signing a new client, Shirley loves camping and giving her beloved orchids some tender loving care. Her idea of camping has nothing to do with tents or yurts. She has a small motor home she can drive by herself, and sometimes she even lets her husband Tom go along for the ride. Shirley said nature is her therapy and state parks are her sanctuaries.
Shirley and husband are both realtors, though om Shirley just retired. The couple have a combined three adult children and Shirley has three grandchildren.
“My husband and I bought the Re/Max franchise along with our partners, Chip and Linda Boring in the Sebring Re/Max office, in 2005 and opened up our office in Lake Placid,” Shirley said.
Major changes are coming to the industry with companies offering commissions at 1% and outright purchases of a residence. Shirley acknowledged them and pointed out the personal service that a Realtor has over a service like those. She said those companies do not negotiate between a buyer and seller, they do not know the buyer or seller. The companies are not local and do not know where to find trustworthy contractors and the homes are either very over priced or under priced.
Shirley is a self-proclaimed workaholic, organized and accessible, and feels those traits help her to be tops in her industry.
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. The MidFlorida Mortgage Center was the sponsor of the Real Estate Agent of the Year award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.