SEBRING — The Highlands County Law Day Celebration recognized the student poster and essay winners who best expressed the Law Day theme — “Free Speech. Free Press. Free Society.”
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles T. Canady presented the Law Day Address at the event, which was held Thursday afternoon in the Highlands County Government Center Board Room.
Canady said Law Day is important because the rule of law is important.
“As Americans we are very fortunate to live in a land where the law is king; no person is king; but, all of us live under the law,” he said. “The law is something that we play a part in making and it helps guide all our lives. It helps shape our life together as a society.”
There are many places in the world that do not have the advantage of living under the rule of law, Canady said. They live in circumstances where whoever has the greatest strength or the most wealth or greatest power can dominate everyone else.
“One of the glories of our country is that the most humble person can go to court and receive redress against a wrong committed by the exalted, most powerful person and even against the government when the government has done wrong to an individual,” he said.
Canady noted the liberties afforded by the First Amendment of The Constitution — the right to speak freely and the right of the freedom of the press.
“Those liberties help guarantee all the other liberties because as we are able to collectively participate in public discussions and say what we think freely we are are able to shape our lives together.”
Canady and Circuit Judge Angela Cowden presented the awards to the poster and essay contest winners.
The poster contest first-place winners were: Grade K-1 — Sun ‘n Lake Elementary kindergartener Elly Chang; Grade 2-3 — Lakeview Christian third-grader Aiden L. Smith; Grade 4-5 — Lakeview Christian fifth-grader Olivia Florio and Grade 6-8 — Hill-Gustat Middle eighth-grader Kaylyn Gillian.
Gillian’s poster was chosen for the cover of the Law Day program.
The essay contest first-place winners were: Grade K-1 — Lakeview Christian first-grader Conlin Lee; Grade 2-3 — Lakeview Christian second-grader Micah Beato; Grade 4-5 — Sun ‘n Lake Elementary fourth-grader Aniha Bhandare; and Grade 6-8 — Hill-Gustat Middle eighth-grader Denise Hermoso.
