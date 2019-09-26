By ANA CEBALLOS
News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been tight-lipped about the details of his teacher-compensation plan for the upcoming legislative session, but this week he suggested doing away with a controversial bonus program.
Yet a number of Republican lawmakers and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran say they want to keep bonuses in teacher-pay discussions during the 2020 session.
“Bonuses will always be a factor because you have to make differentiations when they are justified,” Corcoran said Friday during a State Board of Education meeting, when board member Michael Olenick urged him and the governor to focus on salary increases rather than bonuses.
A few days later, though, the governor told reporters that the framework of the current “Best and Brightest” bonus program is “very complicated,” and he may not necessarily want to include the program as part of his teacher-compensation package.
“I can tell you that we are going to do something significant on teacher recruitment and compensation,” DeSantis said Tuesday, adding that his proposal will be “more than just a token” for educators.
With details of the governor’s plan — and its cost — under wraps, some education policymakers and budget-writers say they are already sifting through options to improve teacher pay for next school year, whether the changes involve tweaks to the Best and Brightest program or salary increases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.