By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Another attorney has been added to the defense team representing Heartland Christian Academy concerning its former teacher, Jack Charles Howard III, who faces multiple charges of lewd molestation allegedly involving female students.
A South Florida law firm specializing in representing victims of sexual abuse filed a lawsuit March 29 against Heartland Christian Academy claiming negligence related to Howard.
Attorneys Kate Watson and Jodi Barrett of Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Palm Beach Gardens have been representing Heartland Christian Academy.
In a notice filed Oct. 4 in the 10th Judicial Circuit for Highlands County, Barrett and Peter A. Cooke, also of Hall Booth Smith, P.C. are listed as the “counsel of record” on behalf of defendant, Heartland Christian Academy.
On behalf of a then-student of the school, Attorney Daniel Ellis of Herman Law, Boca Raton, filed a notice on May 8 requesting a jury trial, which stated Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.”
On July 25, Circuit Judge David Ward set a pretrial conference in the case for May 21, 2020 and a 10-day jury trial starting June 8, 2020. The order also states the case is ordered to mediation, but a date has not yet been set.
Howard was initially arrested in January on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian Academy.
On Feb. 7, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
On April 12, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
Howard entered a plea of “not guilty” on Jan. 14 to the initial charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He entered a plea of “not guilty” on Feb. 18 on the subsequent four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery.
Concerning Howard’s felony case, a pretrial conference was continued on Sept. 18 and is now scheduled for Oct. 22.
