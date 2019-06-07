AVON PARK — Leadership Highlands’ 20th class — the Class of 2019 — graduated Thursday with a goal of continuing to lead and make an impact for generations to come with strength and endurance.
The graduation program was held during a luncheon at The Hotel Jacaranda on Thursday.
Leadership Class President Carissa Marine said the 2019 class, in the platinum anniversary year of the leadership program, exhibited strength and endurance.
The class project will focus on increasing mental health awareness, she said, by coordinating mental health first-aid to individuals at 27 organizations/entities in Highlands County.
The goal is to make the community healthier, happier and safer, she said.
Leadership Highlands Class President of 2006 David Flowers presented the Morris Adams Award for integrity, ethics and respect to Jason Biance. The award is named in memory of the founder of Leadership Highlands.
Biance said he benefited from the class by getting to know everyone from different areas of the county, noting there are a lot of people one wouldn’t necessarily run into.
“We’ve laughed and learned,” he said. “We just learned a lot about the county you wouldn’t necessarily know otherwise.”
John Varady was in the class through The School Board of Highlands County.
“I learned a lot about the county,” he said. “On a personal note, I got to meet some new people and build some friendships and nurture some existing friendships with people I knew.
“Professionally, I work with a lot of families and a lot of students. The information that I learned about the work that other agencies and other organizations do made me not only a little bit smarter about our county, but also has added to my toolbox of resources I will be able to provide to others by sharing information about contacts. It will have a good ripple effect on the work I do in the district.
Class member Shameema Challa said, “I loved it; I learned a lot about all the things going around the county.”
She was fascinated by the class’ trip to Tallahassee.
“I didn’t know anything about Tallahassee and I went there and it was good,” she said.
The other class members were: Kenya A. Anderson, Daniel Blowers, Gary A. Brown, Roy Butler, Dayna B. Carlton, KellyAnn Catanzariti, Karen Clogston, Henry “Hank” Crutchfield, Muriah J. Deuth, Kelly Dressel, Lori Drigger, Judith Galm, George K. Karos, Donnette LaFarge, Jennifer S. McGee, Priscilla Preece, Mark Sevigny, Marybeth Soderstrom, Ariel Starling, Keith Starling, Joedene Thayer and Dustin Wells.
Leadership Highlands was founded in 1999 to familiarize the participants with the infrastructure, agencies and economic enterprises that exist in Highlands County.
About 20-28 participants from the public and the private sector attend the monthly classes that are held in different locations that are appropriate for the focus of that day’s class.
For information about enrollment or participation, contact Kris Juve at 863-784-7189 or email juvek@southflorida.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.