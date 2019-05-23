SEBRING — Grades for hospital safety have come out and AdventHealth, formerly Florida Hospital, has been rated “A” at both Highlands County facilities.
Highlands Regional Medical Center, however, has been rated a “C” while its sister hospital in Okeechobee, Raulerson Hospital, has been given a “B.”
A grade was not available for AdventHealth Wauchula from Leapfrog Group, a voluntary survey that rates participating hospitals twice each year, in the spring and fall, on 27 areas of patient and hospital safety.
Results were retrieved from the survey website at hospitalsafetygrade.org. Scores are based only on areas where hospitals give a response.
HRMC’s grade in last spring and last fall was also a “C.”
AdventHealth Sebring and Lake Placid received an “A” last spring and fall under the Florida Hospital brand.
Since Leapfrog started rating hospitals in 2012, local Florida Hospital facilities had had two “C”s, in 2012 and 2013, a couple of “B”s, and nine “A”s.
This spring’s rating makes 10 “A”s.
HRMC began participating in the survey in 2016, according to Leapfrog. The hospital has received all “C”s, except for two “D”s, one in spring 2017 and one in fall 2016.
Infections
AdventHealth Sebring had good scores for infections, except for a low score for MRSA infections (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a strain of staph bacteria), with a rating of 1.174 compared to an average of 0.881.
That hospital earned an average score for infection of the blood, with a rating of 0.769 compared to most hospitals’ average rating of 0.765.
AdventHealth Lake Placid only reported infections of Clostridium difficile (C. diff), a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and fever. That score was zero, compared to an average hospital score of 0.751.
HRMC had good scores for C. diff, rating 0.467 compared to the 0.751 average. HRMC’s only other infection survey was on urinary tract infections. It got a 1.456 compared to the average rating of 0.831.
How figured
Such scores, according to hospitalsafetygrade.org, are based on comparing the number of infections that actually happen to the number expected at a hospital, given the daily number of patients and how widespread the infection is, locally.
A number lower than “1” means fewer infections than expected; higher than “1” means more than expected.
In other categories, Leapfrog scores are based on how many times something happens for every 1,000 surgical operations.
Surgery
HRMC’s surgical record showed good marks for dangerous objects left in the body, zero compared to the 0.21 average; surgical wounds splitting open, 0.77 compared to 0.85 average; and accidental cuts and tears, 1.16 compared to 1.29.
However, the hospital had low marks in the following surgical areas:
• Death from serious treatable complications — 170.48 versus a 161.64 average.
• Collapsed lung — 0.35 compared to 0.29 average.
• Serious breathing problem — 10.89 compared to a 8.22 average.
• Dangerous blood clot — 4.40 compared to 3.84 average.
AdventHealth Lake Placid had good surgical scores in areas of dangerous objects (zero), splitting surgical wounds (0.66), death from treatable complications (144.26) or collapsed lung (0.28), and an average score with blood clots (3.34).
Both Lake Placid and AdventHealth Sebring had the same low scores for:
• Serious breathing problems — score of 10.40.
• Accidental cuts and tears — score of 1.37.
AdventHealth Sebring had zero incidents of objects left in a patient, a 0.66 score for splitting wounds, a 144.26 score for death from treatable complications, as well as slightly better than average scores of 0.28 for collapsed lung and a 3.34 score for blood clots.
Prevent errors
In practices to prevent errors, all three local hospitals scored above average on hand washing, 60 compared with an average of 58.03.
AdventHealth Sebring and Lake Placid both scored above average on ordering medication by computer (100 versus 74.03 average), safe medication administration (75 versus 71.28 average), communication about medication (79 versus 78.01 average), communication about discharge (90 versus 86.71 average) and staff cooperation to prevent errors (120 versus 115.73 average).
However, HRMC had average of below average scores of 70 on ordering medication by computer, 50 on safe medication administration, 75 on communication about medications, 86 on communication about discharge and 101.54 on staff cooperation to prevent errors.
Safety
On safety problems, HRMC did better than average with zero patient falls compared to 0.435 average and no air or gas bubbles in the blood, compared to 0.001 average.
However, it scored below average on patient falls or injuries (0.52 compared to 0.38 average) and tracking patients to reduce risks (81.82 versus 97.92 average).
AdventHealth Sebring and Lake Placid shared the same above-average scores with bed sores (0.16), air/gas bubbles in blood (zero) and tracking patients (100).
However, they both had the same below-average score on patient falls or injuries: 0.766 compared to the 0.435 average.
Medical/hospital staff
AdventHealth Sebring and Lake Placid had almost identical scores for medical and hospital staff. On effective leadership to prevent errors, they scored 120 compared to an average of 117.46, and on having enough qualified nurses, they scored 100 compared to a 97.66 average.
On communication with nurses, both had 91 compared to a 90.82 average and on responsiveness of hospital staff, both had 85 compared to the 84.31 average.
Where Sebring had a good score on having specially trained doctors for intensive care units — 100 compared to the 52.66 average — Lake Placid scored a 50.
They both had the same below-average score on communicating with doctors: 90 compared to the average of 90.88.
HRMC had a good score on having enough qualified nurses: 100 versus 97.66.
The rest of the staff scores came in below average:
• Effective leadership to prevent errors — 110.77 versus 117.46.
• Having specially-trained doctors care for ICU patients — 5 versus 52.66.
• Communication with doctors — 88 versus 90.88.
• Communication with nurses — 88 versus 90.82.
• Responsiveness to hospital staff — 84 versus 84.31.
With this information, the website advises patients to use the grading system only in a decision of whether or not to schedule a procedure.
One should never refuse care in an emergency because of a hospital’s safety grade, the site states.
