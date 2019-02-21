VENUS — Do you take photos of nature or wildlife? Or pictures of people enjoying or working in the outdoors? If so, Archbold is encouraging you to use those photos to help promote science and conservation. On Saturday, from 9-11 a.m., the public is invited to a conservation photography program at Archbold Biological Station.
The free, two-hour program includes a photography lecture and a workshop facilitated by Dustin Angell, Archbold’s Director of Education. The program is open to all ages and does not require an RSVP.
The lecture, titled “How Your Photography Can Help Protect Florida’s Wildlife and Wildlands,” will outline the origins and current life of the conservation photography movement and present the viewers with practices they can incorporate into their own photographic work.
Angell believes that conservation photography isn’t just for professionals, explaining,“This is about using your photos to tell stories that support science and conservation. For example, if there is a natural area you love to photograph, you can use those pictures to help others understand how important that area is.”
During the lecture, Angell will use examples of conservation photography from many photographers, including some of his own work.
Visitors interested in taking the next step can stay for the second hour to participate in a classroom workshop. Participants will work with partners and small groups to identify which conservation issues their photographs most relate to, and think through story ideas.
“Conservation photography can take place on a large or small scale,” Angell said. “It can involve a multi-year project with many partner organizations, or can be as simple as how you caption your next social media post.”
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is at 123 Main Drive in Venus, eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8.
