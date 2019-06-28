SEBRING — There’s yet another citrus pest in Highlands County now, and like greening, it causes fruit to drop early.
Unlike greening, however, it’s not spread by an insect. It is an insect: Lebbeck mealybug (N. Viridis) has been spotted in Highlands County with confirmed damage to citrus.
Laurie Hurner, Highlands County Extension director, said the insect has been found in young trees under nets and in the open, as well as on established trees.
“It has been misidentified as cottony cushion scale,” Hurner said, referring to another condition that affects citrus groves.
How long have we had it?
The first reports of lebbeck mealybug in Florida were 10 years ago.
On Nov. 13, 2009, Cooperative Agricultural Pest Survey (CAPS) Specialist Andrew Derksen of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Division of Plant Industry and Karolynne Griffiths of the U.S. Department of Agriculture found the insect in Palm Beach County.
Since then, Hurner reports, there have been 89 recorded infestations of this insect on 40 host plant species in Broward, Martin, Miami Dade and Palm Beach counties.
Mealybug can live on more than 45 different host plants including several species of citrus from at least 63 countries all over the world.
On June 14, 2019, a citrus sample with lebbeck mealybug was collected by Lauren Diepenbrock of the University of Florida in Highlands County, after she noticed a heavy infestation of white wax on branches and citrus fruits.
This is the first occurrence of lebbeck mealybug in commercial citrus, the Agriculture Department reported.
What’s it look like?
Approximately 4 millimeters long by 3 millimeters wide, the insect has a black, purple to blue green body with thick white or pale-yellow wax.
Females produce an ovisac with a wax that is sticky to the touch. Enough such insects in one place will look like a continuous layer of wax and will obscure individual mealybugs.
Wax may turn yellow in older infestations.
One good field test for them is to douse them in 70% alcohol, which will turn them black, according to the Agriculture Department.
However, confirmation will require scientific tests.
What’s the impact?
The insect causes fruit to drop early, much like the bacterium that causes citrus greening, the Agriculture Department said.
While this is considered an agricultural pest in many parts of the world, in Florida, it would likely affect citrus, cotton, ornamentals and tropical plants.
In Jordan, the Agriculture Department reported, the insect cause such extensive damage to citrus groves, that growers had to burn their groves to eradicate it. In South Africa, infested groves accounted for a 50% loss of the crop.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said he and Hurner are doing what they can to make growers aware that this new pest is out there.
“It’s one more thing that they kind of need to take a look at,” Royce said: Something they need to account for with their own spraying program.
