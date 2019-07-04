In this March 28, 1990, file photo, Chrysler Corporation Chairman Lee Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper sports car as the Chrysler in the 90’s six city tour makes a visit to New York. Former Chrysler CEO Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the ‘80s, has died, former colleagues said Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was 94.