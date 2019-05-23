SEBRING — When life handed Erica Ashley’s third-grade students lemons, they made lemonade — literally, gallons of it. They started a competition and the winner of the lemonade war was the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Ashley’s students recently finished The Lemonade War five-book series by Jaqueline Davies. The series features two siblings with very different skill sets. Evan is the older brother who has a knack for knowing how to talk to people but his math skills are atrocious. His little sister Jessie has the math skills but not the people skills.
Tempers flare and war starts when Evan finds out his little sister is skipping a grade and will be in his grade the next year. The kids set up rival lemonade stands to compete for sales. Eventually, the back-and-forth bickering results in a sibling truce.
“You have to try this one; it’s strawberry, and my group made a five-star lemonade, and this one is Arctic Blast made with a slash of …,” Isabella Perry said as she offered a tour of “lemonade central” at Woodlawn Elementary School on Tuesday.
“The kids really related to the books,” Ashley said. “I think it’s because a lot of them have siblings.”
Ashley’s class of 18 students broke up into six teams to sell classic and specialty lemonades at their decorated booths. Arctic Blast, Five Star and strawberry kiwi were among some of the flavors available. Customers included parents and other staff who could not resist the sales pitches of the young entrepreneurs. The kids knocked it out of the park by selling out of most varieties and raising $342.05 for the Humane Society.
“I will draw the names of four kids and we will go to Walmart and buy the items the Humane Society needs,” Ashley said. “We are buying cat litter and food.”
Ashley’s students did not turn to a mix for their lemonade. Ashley made sure to squeeze all the teaching moments she could out of the lemonade project.
“The kids looked up recipes on the internet,” she said. “We priced out all the ingredients that we would need to buy on walmart.com and decided how much we would need to sell to make a profit.”
The children learned math skills, chemistry, how to double and triple a recipe, measuring, entrepreneurship and other skills such as marketing and customer service.
They also learned how fighting can get out of control fast, student Ariayah Valentin said.
“I liked the back and forth fighting between Evan and Jessie the best,” she said.
Ashley said forgiveness was her favorite lesson.
“We learned the word reconciliation,” Ashley said. “The books show that bickering can escalate quickly and there are better ways to handle conflict.”
“You can talk about it or have a family meeting,” Valentin said.
Faith McFarland is the mother to a student.
“I am glad the students are doing something good with the money,” McFarland said. “It shows them how to give back to the community.”
Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors for the Humane Society of Highlands County, was grateful the children thought of the shelter to donate to.
“It’s great to teach kids to give back at a young age,” she said. “We really appreciate it because we do have to rely on the community for supplies to take care of the animals that don’t have a home.”
