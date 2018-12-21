SEBRING — After 25 years and more than a million miles on Florida’s highways, the Support Education specialty license plate has a fresh look.
A palm tree/beach scene with a boy and girl sitting on the sand reading or looking at a computer device replaces the familiar apple design.
While the design is new, the cause remains the same — when a Florida resident purchases or renews their Support Education specialty tag, $20 goes directly back to support schools, teachers and students in the county where the tag is registered.
Since its introduction as Florida’s second specialty license plate in 1994, over $13 million has been raised through the collaborative efforts of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF) and local education foundation members throughout the state.
The new design promotes the importance of education in the Sunshine State and is among only a few specialty tags in Florida where the money goes directly back into the county where the tag was purchased or renewed.
Florida’s K-12 local education foundations invest in classroom innovation, recognize excellence, and provide targeted support beyond what tax dollars provide such as free school supplies for students who can’t afford them, classroom grants for teachers and after-school enrichment programs.
“The Support Education specialty tag is a powerful way for citizens to demonstrate their commitment to our public schools and provide needed, local support for teachers and students,” said Mary Chance, president of the CFEF. “We are so excited to debut the new design and hope more Florida drivers will support their local teachers and students with the purchase or renewal of the Support Education license tag.”
The annual fee for the Support Education specialty license plate is $25. Local taxes and state fees may apply and first-time purchase price and fees may vary based on the scheduled vehicle registration renewal date.
The new Support Education tag design is available now and can be purchased in-person at your local tax collector office or online at LicenseToLearnFL.com.
The CFEF is the membership organization for Florida’s school district-wide local education foundations. Established in 1987, the CFEF maximizes the individual and collective strength of Florida local education foundations to support local partners and schools.
