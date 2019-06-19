LAKE PLACID — Stumbling through the dark with no coffee brewing was the scene in nearly 3,000 residences of Placid Lakes on Wednesday morning.
The power outage was mainly focused in the Lake Placid subdivision. However, some residents near Lake Sirena, within Lake Placid town limits, reported outages on social media.
A smaller outage was reported in Sebring as well.
Ana Gibbs, senior communications consultant with Duke Energy, said the outage was caused by lightning.
“The outage that had 2,701 customers out. It was caused by lighting, which hit our equipment. Lighting hit our pole but impacted some of our nearby equipment,” she said. “We were able to reroute some of our customers.”
The power was first reported out at 5:46 a.m. Many Placid Lakes residents received an initial text alert around 6 a.m. saying the power would be restored by 9:15 a.m. A second text alert followed just after 7 a.m. saying the power would be restored by 12:45 p.m.
Most residents were pleasantly surprised that by about 8 a.m. power was restored. Gibbs has said previously that Duke would rather tell customers a later time and restore power early than promise an earlier time and not meet the deadline.
“Since that outage cleared, there are only about 30 people without power in Highlands County right now,” she said at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecaster Rick Davis with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Wednesday morning storms had frequent lightning strikes.
“The winds were about 20-30 mph, that generally does not take down trees or power lines,” Davis said. “While the storms were excessive, it only takes one lightning strike to hit a transformer and the power goes out.”
The silence of the early morning was cut only by birdsong and generators chugging. It was eerily similar to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The power outages could be considered to be a good trial to determine if a household has enough batteries, candles and fuel for a generator. During an actual emergency is not a good time to find out the generator is not working.
Duke Energy customers can download an app in order to receive notifications about power outages. To sign up, visit duke-energy.com/outages/alerts or text REG to 57801 to receive text alerts.
To sign up for Highlands County Emergency Operations alerts, visit hcbcc.net.
