SEBRING — Richard “Ricky” Sherrill grew up in Sebring. The middle of three children, he was the only boy in the house. His father, for whom Sherrill was named after, passed away when Sherrill was just a boy.
A graduate of Sebring High School and South Florida State College, he was the first member of his immediate family to earn a college degree. This Saturday, May 4, he will graduate from the University of Central Florida with his second degree.
Raised by his mother, Sherrill was a quiet kid.
“He’s always been a humble kid,” said Chauncey Charlery, Sherrill’s mother. Charley remembers a quiet kid who kept to himself. “From the elementary school to middle school, it was like, this little kid is smart.”
Sherrill was a smart kid with a knack for creativity, according to his mother. Yet, he never thought it was a big deal. “He was doing his own thing quietly,” added Charlery. “He always treated it like it was no big deal.”
In everything he did, Sherrill remained positive. His projects talked about fighting hunger, helping single parents or getting a job. All things that he saw around him growing up. “He was always a humble young man,” Charlery said.
Sherrill’s mother always told her children that they could be or do whatever they wanted in life, “You just can’t give up; you can’t quit.”
The 24-year-old Sherrill always knew he wanted to go to college, but not to be a doctor or a lawyer. “Those occupations never came to mind,” Sherrill said.
By middle school, Sherrill was big into basketball. So much so that at least for a little while he dreamed of playing professionally. “Yeah, that didn’t work out,” Sherrill said.
Then it was music. Sherrill was into music of all kinds, prompting him to join the school band at Sebring Middle School. “I even got upgraded to the jazz band,” Sherrill said.
But his real passion, the thing that made him the most happy, was video production. During his junior year at Sebring High School, it was the TV production course that excited him. “I grew very fond of the class,” Sherrill said.
The first time he found himself on camera, doing the morning announcements, he knew he had found his calling. “It just felt like I belonged in front of the camera,” Sherrill said. “I realized that being a creator is something I am pretty good at. I knew what I had to go to school for, film.”
One of his teachers approached him with the idea of making a music video for the school and writing an original song for it. “I went for it,” Sherrill said. “Not expecting it to get the love that it did.”
The project was a success and Sherrill’s career path was cemented.
Moving out and moving forward
Sherrill was able to attend South Florida State College right out of high school. He graduated with an Associates in Arts degree, but the school doesn’t have a film program. So he looked outside Highlands County for the right school. He chose University of Central Florida.
“I had no idea how I was going to go to Orlando and go to school, how I was going to pay for it and where I was going to live,” Sherrill said. “The only thing I had in my mind was that I am going to UCF.”
Moving to a new city was a huge step for Sherrill. “I was leaving my mom and sisters behind knowing things were not perfect at home,” Sherrill said.
He remembers seeing his mother struggle and wanting to help out, but didn’t know how. “There were days when I could tell my mom struggled and it sucked knowing I couldn’t help the way I wanted to,” Sherrill said.
The move to Orlando didn’t get any easier for Sherrill, but became more important. “For me to help not only my mom but myself and grow as a person, this was a move that had to be made,” Sherrill said.
Four years later, Sherrill is ready to graduate UCF tomorrow, May 4, with a bachelor’s degree in film.
Sherrill said that moving to Orlando was an eye-opener for him. “It taught me to never get caught up in the hype and always do what’s best for you,” Sherrill said.
Attending UCF was good for him, giving him the opportunity to meet new people and experience new things. Anyone moving to a new city and leaving their whole world behind would have more than their fair share of growing pains, but Sherrill never let that keep him down. “I kept my head held high and continued to push forward,” he said.
Throughout the past four years, he has seen support come from his mother, grandparents and his two sisters. Whether it be to help find housing, visit him on the weekends or to just be there to talk to, his family is behind him 100%.
Sherrill’s older sister is a customer service manager at Publix. She supports Sherrill’s efforts and, along with their mother, is happy to help Sherrill any way she can. The younger sister is in middle school and wants to grow up to be like her big brother.
“My kids are a huge blessing to me,” Charlery said. “All three of them.”
While Sherrill’s move may have been fraught with worry over his mother and sisters, they were worried about him. In particular, his mother wanted him to have a backup plan for after graduation.
Sherrill’s mother reiterated time and time again, “You gotta have a plan B. Son, you gotta have a plan B.’”
What’s next?
Sherrill currently works as a stock clerk at Publix and has for several years. He’s actively looking for work in his field, but in the meantime, he knows he can rely on his Publix job for stability.
“After graduation,” Sherrill said, “the hard work just becomes harder. But the end result will be totally worth it. I’m blessed.”
Sherrill’s immediate plans after graduation Saturday are finding an apartment that’s not student housing and to continue gaining experience in the film industry.
“Time and time again, we tend to forget about how far we really come.”
For the past three years, Sherrill has been a panelist for SFSC’s Minority Male Initiative. As part of this panel he brings his experiences to recount to young men in the area. The intention of the half-day conference is to motivate young men to enroll in college credit and occupational certificate programs after high school.
This year, he’ll be a two-time college graduate.
“There was a time where I didn’t even think UCF was in my future. On Saturday, May 4, I will be walking across the stage a second time with a bachelor’s degree,” Sherrill said.
