AVON PARK — A semi-trailer tipped over Monday morning on County Road 17 on the curve by the clay pit outside of Avon Park.
Highlands County sheriff's deputies on the scene said the driver survived the wreck, but was injured and had to be transported to a nearby hospital.
The name was not immediately available, pending notification of family, said Sgt. Amanda Dettman, ranking deputy on scene.
The wreck took place at 8:07 a.m., Dettman said. The incident closed the curve and forced traffic to take the adjacent intersection of Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road, until the debris could be cleared up.
Dettman said the truck apparently had been traveling a bit too fast for the curve.
Despite the fact that the curve is banked, the load was scrap iron and steel — crunched cars and various metal items — packed into an open-top dumper trailer.
When the truck lost control, it tipped over to the right, spilling its load in the grassy triangle formed by the curve and intersection.
When asked how long the curve would be closed, Dettman didn't know yet. Wrecker and cleanup crews had to call for an extra vehicle.
Until the road was clear, however, motorists were free to use the intersection to navigate west toward U.S. 27 or south toward State Road 17.
Any charges are pending an investigation, authorities say.
