SEBRING — Butterfly Blessings is a group of artists who have come together to not just support themselves, but to raise money for those in need within their community and country. Started to help raise money for a cancer patient, the group now brings in guest artists and holds art auctions where a part of the proceeds go to the chosen charity.
“It is our ultimate goal to be able to give back to our community in a significant way each month through the auction process,” Pam Jessiman said.
Pam and Karisa Jessiman began Butterfly Blessings after coming across a Facebook page where a group of creative women could come together to support each other and help those who need it. Pam Jessiman works with clothing design, watercolors and photography while Karisa Jessiman focuses on acrylic paint, polymer and illustration.
Two guest artists are joining Butterfly Blessings. Linda Kane works in collages and jewelry, while Mike Pirkkala is a professional photographer. Each month, the group supports a new charity, which is chosen by a guest artist.
November’s charity was the Humane Society of Highlands County. For December, Butterfly Blessings chose to support Meals on Wheels. The organization feeds over 100 clients every day and has a volunteer staff of about 65 people.
For January, the charity of choice is going to be The Palms Foundation of Sebring. The Palms has a special piece of art they would love to sell. Painted by the late, great Salvador Dali, the piece “Landscape and Angels” will start bidding at $500.
The next auction takes place Jan. 14-18, 2019. Visit Facebook.com/Butterflyblessing to learn more or to sign up, or email Pam Jessiman at pamjessiman57@gmail.com.
