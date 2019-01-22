SEBRING — More than 70 individuals turned out Saturday for a rally hosted by the Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club. The rally was held on the same day as the Women’s Marches in Washington, D.C., and in cities across the country.
Democrats stood on the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway chanting slogans and waving. A number of drivers honked their horns, gave a thumbs up and waved back. The rally, which was held from 11-11:45 a.m., was followed by luncheon speeches at Democratic Headquarters by knowledgeable individuals on a variety of topics.
Event organizer Maureen McKenna, who serves on the board of the National Federation of Democratic Women, highlighted the need for inclusivity. She read a statement from Bend the Arc, a coalition of progressive Jewish organizations that advocate for an end to white nationalism. The statement calls for “a future in which our immigrant loved ones are no longer deported, our Black loved ones are no longer incarcerated or killed, our Muslim loved ones are no longer banned, and our Jewish loved ones are safe from the rise of antisemitic violence.”
Riselle Bain, cantor at Temple Israel of Highlands County, delivered the invocation. She also sang a song called “Tikkun Olam – A Song for Equality and Social Justice,” a composition for which she wrote both the score and the lyrics. The song was chosen to be the opening spiritual anthem at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., for a function honoring countries that had helped victims of the Holocaust escape.
The next speaker, Kathy Dobson, outreach coordinator for Planned Parenthood of Central Florida, hailed as a victory a recent U.S. District Court’s injunction calling for the retention of birth control provisions in the Affordable Care Act. The provisions require all employers to provide free birth control to their employees. The Trump administration had tried to exempt employers who objected to birth control on the basis of moral or religious grounds.
Dobson also alerted the audience to be watchful of a new bill filed in the Florida House by Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, which would make it illegal for a woman to obtain an abortion after the first fetal heartbeat has been detected. Currently, abortions are allowed up to the 24th week of pregnancy.
Dobson said that Planned Parenthood is partnering with other organizations to place an initiative on the 2020 ballot to expand Medicaid coverage to include all individuals over age 18 and under age 65 who have incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Currently, Florida Medicaid does not cover adults without children or dependents. Many individuals also are excluded because they do not fall within the income requirements of the program. Planned Parenthood is working to obtain the required number of signatures to place the initiative on the ballot. Dobson handed out petitions for individuals to sign.
Retired Circuit Court Judge Bob Doyel spoke about the need to restore voting rights to all ex-felons, except those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. He reminded everyone that voters had passed Amendment 4: Restoration of Voting Rights to Ex-Felons by a 2/3 margin in November 2018.
Doyel disputed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement that the amendment should not take effect until implementing legislation is approved and signed by the Legislature when it meets in March. “The measure clearly states that it would become law on Jan. 8 and would not require approval by the Legislature or the governor,” Doyel said.
Doyel is currently registering ex-felons in Polk County. He said many are unaware of the law and reluctant to admit that they’ve served time in prison. He urged Highlands County Democrats to spread the word and to find creative ways to encourage ex-felons to come forward and register to vote. There are 1.4 million former felons in the state.
The final speaker, attorney and local environmental activist Paula House, has worked with local communities and organizations to contest proposed developments believed to be harmful to the environment and/or inconsistent with land use planning. These include the proposed placement of a private military training center on 7,700 acres in Venus, and the proposed development of three “start over” cities at Blue Head Ranch and a commercial mud bog at Swamp Hammock in Lake Placid.
House expressed skepticism with DeSantis’ recently announced sweeping environmental plan to address Florida’s troubled waters. “The plan does not address nutrient load pollution tied to agriculture and appears to rely on yet more engineering and industrialization rather than naturalization of Florida’s environment,” she said. “It also puts the onus on the taxpayer rather than the polluters to pay.”
Susie Johnson, Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club president, thanked McKenna and her committee for organizing the event and for providing the luncheon. She also expressed her appreciation to the many participants who attended.
For more information or to join the Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club, call Johnson at 863-385-0008 or come to the next meeting Saturday at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. but all are welcome to attend a meet and greet with coffee and pastries beginning at 9:30 a.m.
