SEBRING — This year, Law Day focused on how free speech and a free press makes for a free society, and honored a local newspaper editor for that.
Romona Washington, called “the voice of Highlands County” by those who’ve known her during her 39-year journalism career, received this year’s Highlands County Bar Association Law Day Award on Thursday.
Also honored were Mike Rider with the J. David Langford Professionalism Award, Carly Wohl with the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Award and Sierra McCartney of Sebring High School with the Highlands County Bar Association Janette Branham Scholarship.
• McCartney’s scholarship is for two years, tuition paid, to South Florida State College, where McCartney plans to start training as a nurse.
Jamie Bateman, executive director of Institutional Advancement at SFSC, said McCartney is also a Take Stock in Children Scholarship recipient and a candidate for a Bright Futures Scholarship, which together would almost completely pay for her nursing education.
Bateman said McCartney would have the option with the Take Stock in Children fund to go to any university she wants after her first two years at SFSC.
With such a promising student, Bateman said, “we hope she’ll stay at SFSC.”
• Wohl was not able to attend the Law Day Luncheon on Thursday to receive her award in person. Wohl — a Florida native, mother of two, president-elect designee for the Highlands County Bar and past chair of the Children’s Services Council — often carries 2-foot-high stacks of files to meetings, “taller and heavier than her,” according to Judge Angela Cowden, who presented the award.
Wohl was described as a woman of dedication and patience, Cowden said, especially being married to attorney Thomas J. Wohl.
• Rider, an Ohio native who moved to Lake Placid at age 10, graduated valedictorian from Lake Placid High School, was a star student athlete at Ohio University, graduated there in 1967, married his high school sweetheart and decided to go into law when he saw how much football coaches make, Cowden said.
He applied to University of Florida and went on a scholarship.
In May 1971, he opened his practice in Lake Placid doing real estate, probate, will and trust law.
He and his wife had their son in 1974 and their daughter in 1977.
Cowden said Rider often says how much he hates to drive “all the way up” to Sebring, and how he was dragged into using faxes, personal computers, and email, but still doesn’t use a cellular phone.
Langford got up to present the award personally, and joked about how, when Rider had a case once in front of a judge with a similarly-spelled name, he joked in front of the opposing legal team, “I hope Uncle Herb rules for us today.”
• Washington, according to retired local news editor Mat Delaney, makes sure Highlands County’s newspaper reflects the community it serves.
“She has built a career highlighted by commitment to her community while balancing life as a single mother of two children — now grown and building their own lives on the strong foundation they learned from their mother,” Delaney said.
Washington has mentored journalists and others in various positions, gently corrects copy with red ink while cringing at the typographical and style errors.
Washington started her newspaper career at the same time she started her higher education at South Florida Community College, working as a typesetter and manager of the circulation department for the Avon Park Sun.
Since then, she has worked as a beat reporter, features editor, advertising representative, news editor and publisher.
Recently, she was named Corporate Executive Editor for DR Media Group, a new company under David Dunn-Rankin, owner and operator of Highlands News-Sun and many other publications, including the Polk News-Sun in Winter Haven.
Washington looks forward to doing for Southern Polk County what she has done for Highlands, tapping into a place, as she says, “rich in stories that are screaming to be told.”
