Southwest Florida’s shores on the Gulf of Mexico provide locals and visitors with fabulous fresh seafood. You can go down to San Carlos Bridge on Fort Myers Beach and watch the boats deliver their fresh daily catch to many of the restaurants.
While Florida seafood is the star of the meal at many beach eateries, beef from local ranchers and abundant fresh produce create a food lover’s paradise. The mixture of flavors will make your taste buds tingle with delight.
Is Florida seafood safe? The answer is yes, provided it comes from a source that complies with consumer protection regulations. Federal regulations, HACCP (hazard analysis and critical control points) inspections, as well as FDA inspections, demonstrate confidence that the local seafood is safe to eat.
The trickle-down effect of red tide and blue-green algae has caused a financial loss to many local businesses and caused devastating environmental fallout. Millions of dollars in revenue was lost during the summer season. This includes restaurants, hotels, resorts and vacation rental properties.
Waters are always tested where shellfish is harvested to make sure the water quality is in line with Florida Department of Agriculture requirements.
Many questions are addressed, such as where was the fish caught? At what depth? How was it caught? Random samples are taken of the catch and they are tested before the fish leaves the boat and heads for the table.
Some interesting and tasty local seafood choices on the Gulf include cobia, grouper, pompano, snapper and hogfish. When paired with local fresh vegetables, you have a great meal that is healthy as well.
Delicious when served grilled, poached, sautéed or blackened, cobia is a firm, richly flavored fish with large flakes and texture similar to salmon.
Grouper is always a local favorite and is a thick, lean white fish with a mild sweet flavor and firm texture. It tastes similar to halibut and is best served up fried, baked or grilled.
Pompano is a firm and thick fish that is mild and sweet with a high oil content. This fish is best when broiled or baked in a parchment packet.
Mild and slightly sweet with a lean firm texture, describes local favorites red and yellowtail snapper. Try it fried, sautéed, grilled or broiled.
Hogfish is delicious baked or fried. It’s a white fish with a sweet, nutty taste similar to snapper.
Florida fish and seafood is safe to eat with all the oversight in place to ensure the safety of the product. Commercial fisherman are continuously harvesting the best seafood from the coastal waters to the local seafood markets.
Fort Myers Beach has some great seafood restaurants to try when you pay the Gulf beaches a visit. Some of the best include Dixie Fish Company (dixiefishfmb.com), Doc Ford’s (docfords.com), Nervous Nellie’s (nervousnellies.net) and Flipper’s on the Bay (flippersotb.com).
