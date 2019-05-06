SEBRING — Two local students will compete at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas in June.
Aidan Border, a junior at Sebring High School and Amy Schlosser, a senior at Avon Park High School, both placed at the district level in their respective competition categories recently and then placed again in March at the Florida State FBLA competition, allowing them to move on to the coveted national level conference.
Border has been an active member of his school’s FBLA since his freshman year. He took home the first-place medal in computer problem solving his freshman year and first place in cyber security each year thereafter. This year Border placed fifth in the state competition for cyber security. He plans to continue to compete in high school and will pursue a career in that field after college.
Schlosser, also a member since freshman year and the APHS Future Business Leaders of America club president for two years, also served as District 18 FBLA president. Schlosser has been a member of her club since freshman year and has held several other positions.
She competed in job interviewing and placed first at the state competition. Schlosser recently committed to attend Montreat College in North Carolina.
The students are raising funds to represent Highlands County at the FBLA National Leadership conference. The cost to attend includes airfare, hotel and conference fees and so the two are hoping that local business leaders can help sponsor their journey.
Donations can be made at all local Mid-Florida Credit Union locations or by mailing to 626 East Cornell Street, Avon Park, 33825. Checks should be made out to FBLA of Highlands County.
