LAKE PLACID — More car burglaries have been reported to the Lake Placid Police Department. Police Chief James Fansler said the thefts took place sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.
In May, the Highlands News-Sun reported the car phishing burglaries in the Serenity Village subdivision. Fansler did not want to disclose the neighborhood where the latest car burglaries have taken place. He said it might encourage more thefts.
Fansler did say it was a private neighborhood and his department is going through residential security camera footage.
“We will do everything in our abilities to catch these thief/thieves,” Fansler said.
The thieves do not appear to be discriminating in what they are taking. Speed and opportunity appears to be the prime factor in the items that are stolen.
“They appear to be looking to grab anything of value as quickly as they can,” he said.
Fansler has explained in the past that car phishing is usually done under the cover of darkness, when criminals try to open car door handles to gain entry inside. Once inside, your property may become a treasure to the thief. Car phishing is a preventable crime.
LPPD and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have used social media to get the point across to the public to simply lock car doors as a first defense against this type of theft.
“LOCK UP!!!! Lock your valuables up. Lock your vehicles,” Fansler urged.
Fansler has also recommended taking valuables out of the car and into the house whenever possible.
Anyone with information on the car thefts should call Lake Placid Police Department at 863-699-3757.
