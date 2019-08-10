LAKE PLACID — Back in February, a fire gutted a mobile home on Pinecrest Street in the Covered Bridge community.
Since then, the owners have been working with county officials and their homeowners association to get the place demolished and ready for rebuild, according to the Highlands County Planning and Zoning Department.
It’s taken four months, and they still need to get a contractor moving on the project.
That’s what has upset neighbors about the situation.
Tom Fogarty, who lives across the street, said the house has become a breeding ground for rodents in the meantime.
“A lot of people are frustrated with (the) inaction,” he said.
He said it seems that the county is not moving on the issue, but county officials said the homeowners association’s concerns prompted the delay.
Officials with the Covered Bridge Homeowners Association were unavailable for comment Friday. The office hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Still, Highlands County Code Enforcement has a file working on the site, and expect movement on the issue soon.
County officials said Code Enforcement has been talking with the owners, who pulled a demolition permit in March for what remains of 31 Pinecrest St., Lake Placid.
The homeowners association raised concerns about the owners not being a bonded (insured) demolition company, unable to pay any insurance claims if something were to happen to the pavement on Pinecrest Street or neighboring homes during demolition.
The association asked for a licensed, insured contractor.
County officials said the couple has been working to transfer their permit, legally, to a contractor, and expect to do so in the next few days.
Demolition will begin as soon as that contractor can get started, officials said.
The fire itself was difficult to fight, according to information given to the Highlands News-Sun from Highlands County Fire Rescue officials.
Fire crews got word of it at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 26, and both Lake Placid Station 36 and DeSoto City Station 19 responded, said Marc Bashoor, HCFR chief.
Placid Lakes Station 39 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41 also responded, Bashoor said, along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Emergency Management.
The fire was already blazing from the double wide mobile home when fire crews arrived.
Wind didn’t help.
“The wind was blowing horizontally across the street,” Bashoor said.
However, he said crews had water on the fire within 30 seconds of arriving.
They contained it to the one unit and kept it from spreading to nearby homes.
The fire burned most of the interior, and the mobile home may be almost a total loss, Bashoor said.
Bashoor’s initial assessment of the cause of fire was “accidental.” No reports since then have altered that analysis.
Home owners got out safely with a dog, Bashoor said that day.
