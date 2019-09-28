By MARC VALERO
SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore plans to seek a second four-year term as the administrative head of The School Board of Highlands County.
Highlands News-Sun asked Longshore if she was going to file for a second term.
“Yes,” she replied. “I am going to be going down and picking up all of my paperwork very shortly. That certainly will be my desire.”
Longshore was the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction when she ran for the position in 2016 along with two other candidates, teacher Steve Picklesimer and businessman William “Pep” Hutchinson III. Four-term superintendent Wally Cox was retiring from the position.
At the time, Longshore said she believed the greatest challenge facing the school district was educating and empowering student success.
The second challenge facing Highlands County schools was attracting and retaining the finest teachers, leaders and staff, she said. The third challenge was to overcome the financial issues that the district was currently facing.
In the Republican Primary, Longshore had nearly 75% of the vote in defeating Hutchinson.
In the General Election, Longshore had over 69% of the vote in defeating Picklesimer.
The two School Board incumbents for next year’s elections — Primary Election on Aug. 18, 2020 and the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020 — have already filed. Thus far there are no challengers.
Veteran School Board Member, District 2, Donna Howerton filed on Aug. 6 to run for her seventh term on the School Board.
School Board Member, District 3, Jan Shoop filed Sept. 12 for a third term.
