SEBRING — With 2018 wrapping up and the countdown to the New Year measured in hours, many are looking forward to what 2019 will bring and what they will experience.
Sebring High School 11th-graders Kelli Duppenthaler and Taylor LaForce shared a highlight from 2018 and a bit of what they are looking forward to in 2019.
Duppenthaler said she went with her family to the Bahamas a couple of months ago and is looking forward to going on another cruise. She likes the all-you-can-eat food on cruises.
“I really like the ocean and being away from people,” she said.
LaForce said she enjoyed her family’s vacation to Washington, D.C., where they visited the Holocaust Museum, and to upstate New York and New York City, where they visited Little Italy and the Empire State Building.
“It was my first time going to the city,” she said.
What is she looking forward to in 2019?
“Probably more fun vacations like that,” LaForce said.
But, she doesn’t know where the next vacation will take her.
“I have no idea; it is kind of a go-with-the-flow kind of thing,” LaForce said.
LaForce does have a more immediate thing she is looking forward to.
“Blowing out my new speakers I got for Christmas,” she said, for her car.
Jose and Veronica Carrillo, of Hardee County, are looking forward to raising their 2-year-old son, Abel.
Jose Carrillo said he was excited when Abel took his first steps on Thanksgiving Day 2017.
Abel is starting to talk a lot now, Jose Carrillo said.
“He repeats everything we say now,” he said. “We have to be careful of what we say now.”
Veronica Carrillo said she hopes they can spend next Christmas in a cooler climate, possibly North Carolina.
Union Church Lead Pastor Bill Breylinger offered a more global/national hope for the new year.
“I pray that our country can come together and begin to work together to make things better,” he said. “I think we have to remember who we are. We have always been a welcoming place and place where people come for hope.”
Breylinger believes many have become selfish in a “me first world.”
“Jesus said, ‘The first will be last,’ so he is very careful about using the word ‘first,’” Breylinger said. “Jesus said if you want to be first in God’s economy, be a servant.”
On the local level, Breylinger is looking forward to something next month.
“We are the oldest church in Highlands County and we are having our 125th-year anniversary during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in January,” he said. “It is kind of a homecoming and we are inviting everybody back.”
On the national and global level, the year 2019 will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which put the first two men on the moon.
For those seeking action and adventure on the big screen in the new year, 2019 will likely bring “Star Wars: Episode IX” the third and final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the ninth and final installment of the main Star Wars film franchise.
For those seeking action, adventure and fantasy at the movies, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019 featuring the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
The seventh Spider Man film — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — which is expected in 2019 will feature Peter Parker and his friends on summer vacation in Europe where Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain known as Mysterio.
For those seeking new music from popular artists in 2019, albums are expected from Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West and Lana Del Ray.
