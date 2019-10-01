Special to Highlands News-Sun

LORIDA — Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be working on Pamela Drive in Lorida from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Pamela Drive will be partially closed for culvert replacement at the intersection of Pamela Drive and Hammock Road. An avenue of approach in and out of Pamela Drive will remain available as long as possible.

All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction. Please be mindful and cautious when approaching this area.

For further information, you may contact Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.

