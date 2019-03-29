SEBRING — Jinece Loughry, 66, waited almost all of Thursday morning on the back row of Courtroom 2B at Highlands County Courthouse.
When she was called in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, Public Defender Bruce Carter told Estrada that he needed more time to investigate her animal cruelty case.
Estrada granted a continuance to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.
Loughry currently faces 24 counts of felony animal cruelty for the animals that died out of the 72 she was keeping at her home at 1367 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. The rest of the animals, it turned out, were alive and well, relatively speaking.
Upon her arrest on Jan. 3, she faced 72 counts for the numerous dogs, cats and other animals she had roaming free or penned in stacked cages, some of them urinating and defecating on those below them.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said early this month that the decision to reduce the number of charges occurred on intake, prior to filing charges with District 10 Circuit Court.
When Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services deputies got word her house was crowded with animals, they arrived to a foul odor of feces and decay.
Inside, they found dozens of animals either loose or in cages, 48 in all. They also found 23 dead animals in various stages of decay in various locations, including under a bed, on a bed and between the mattresses of a bed.
A 24th animal died as they were processing the scene, arrest reports said.
Those in cages appeared severely malnourished with no food or water, but with several inches of feces in their cages.
“Once (deputies) got the 48 out, they were not in too bad of shape, once they got cleaned up,” Houchin said.
They weren’t dead.
“If they hadn’t been rescued, they probably would have been,” Houchin said.
That’s where the case stands at this time. Loughry has entered a plea of not guilty, is out on $24,000 bond and appearing at pretrial conferences until a trial is set.
She had a similar case in May 2012 when she was “Dog Warden,” the animal control officer, for the township of Berwick, Pennsylvania.
While on job training, she hired a pet sitter to look after her animals. The sitter found 33 dogs and 14 cats living in filth, and called police, according to the local newspaper, Press Enterprise.
As a result of the investigation that followed, the Press Enterprise reported, Loughry resigned her town post with plans to become a state humane officer — one concerned with animal welfare — and planned to move away from Berwick, which she did.
Cases involving allegations like this, especially repeat cases, have prompted local and federal officials to re-examine how animal cruelty and hoarding cases are handled.
On Jan. 23, Congressmen Ted Deutch-D and Vern Buchanan-R, both of Florida, introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to raise animal cruelty charges to federal felonies.
In addition, H.R. 724 “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act,” or PACT, would allow animal control officers to cross state lines to make arrests.
At the moment, Animal Services deputies cannot cross county lines.
Upon introduction, the bill was immediately referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary, which then referred it on March 5 to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, District 17, represents Highlands County and serves on both the Judiciary Committee and the Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security Subcommittee. Contact his office at 941-575-9101 or email repgreg.steube@mail.house.gov.
