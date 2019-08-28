SEBRING — Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, of Avon Park had a plea hearing Monday. Her animal cruelty case has been continued to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 5 — next Thursday.
Two weeks ago, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart offered Loughry either 2.75 years in prison or two years with two years probation. It is unknown what option Loughry may choose.
Loughry was arrested in January on 72 counts of animal cruelty, which was reduced in March to 24 counts, to reflect just those animals who died in her care.
Earlier this month, Lenhart said there were no discussions of Loughry owning any pets in the future. Not having animals is currently a condition of Loughry’s bond.
This month, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada received four letters regarding Loughry, three of which call for Loughry to get psychiatric help. One letter dated Aug. 5, from Loughry’s 94-year-old mother Margery Hoch, expressed love and disappointment.
Hoch wrote that Loughry moved to Florida in 2013 from Pennsylvania to help her and her ailing husband. It was much appreciated, since neither one of them drove.
Hoch gave Loughry money for a down payment and for moving expenses from Pennsylvania, where she was also accused of animal hoarding, but wasn’t charged.
“Jinece is a big animal lover, but something has gone wrong in her brain,” Hoch writes. “She doesn’t realize where the line is between helping and hoarding.”
All was well, Hoch wrote, until Loughry got involved with Hardee Animal Rescue Team and began keeping animals again.
Also, when Hoch’s husband died, she let Loughry handle her finances, including $42,000 and $11,000 settlement checks for her husband’s mesothelioma case — all that remained after attorney’s fees.
Hoch asked Loughry to deposit the checks in a mother-daughter joint account and told her not to spend the money on monthly bills.
In November 2017, Hoch was in Pennsylvania for four months for a hip replacement, and later had emergency surgery in October 2018. Loughry moved in with her full time, but the one bedroom trailer soon filled with animals, Hoch writes, 20 at a time from the shelter in cages/crates stacked in the living room.
“My sense of smell was lost during one of my surgeries, and I couldn’t smell the urine in my house,” Hoch writes, “but there were times I could taste it.”
Hoch wrote that she stopped attending church, her only outlet at the time, because people commented on her “smelling like cat pee.”
She was afraid to open the door or get the mail in daylight because dogs barking would alert neighbors to the situation, Hoch wrote.
After deputies raided Loughry’s house, Hoch’s minister took her to get cleaned up. Her son from Tennessee drove down to take her to live with his family.
It was then Hoch learned Loughry had spent $1,500-$3,000 per month from her Florida and Pennsylvania bank accounts.
“I arrived in Tennessee with just over $2 in my wallet, which I found out was ALL (sic) the money I had in the world!” Hoch wrote. “She had frivolously spent every cent that I had.”
Her son and his wife helped her get finances in order and pay off debts, she wrote.
“Judge, you have NO (sic) idea what it feels to know you’re penniless,” Hoch writes. “I feel Jinece needs to be punished, but I also feel she needs mental help. Can you please see to it she gets this help if/when she is returned to jail? I realize the money is gone, but this is no way to treat your mother!”
Kathleen Kilgore, from Hoch’s mobile home park, wrote on Aug. 5 that she saw Loughry “yelling at her mom to get inside and stay there.”
Kilgore said the 12-by-40-foot mobile home “stunk to high heaven.”
Its windows are open now to air it out, but it is uninhabitable, Kilgore wrote.
“The (animals) she let die are a disgrace and sinful,” Kilgore wrote. “I do believe she needs mental help.”
A letter dated July 29 from Ruth and Paul Noel asked Estrada to get her treatment.
“Jinece has said over and over that she won’t be held accountable,” the Noels wrote. “It is our opinion that she needs mental help, not jail or a fine.”
They also said she shouldn’t be in charge of animals or people again.
One person who spoke in her favor was Cathy Brown of Choices Family Resource Centers, where Loughry began volunteering in 2014.
Brown paid Loughry’s $24,000 bail, she wrote, and has housed her since then.
“Jinece is a lover of life, all lives, both human and animal,” Brown wrote. “Because of her love for animals, she has found herself in an unfortunate situation.”
After Loughry began fostering dogs for HART in 2015, Brown wrote, her days filled up with animal care, veterinarian appointments and transporting or placing animals.
“As a concerned friend, I have suggested more than once that she decline incoming animals,” Brown wrote. “Her response was if she didn’t, who would care for them.”
Brown said Loughry is a hard worker and the animal neglect was unintentional.
After Loughry’s mother fell ill, she spent her time caring for her, Brown wrote, which she believed was when Loughry fell behind with the animals. Brown wrote that Loughry’s pastor and HART should have helped her but alleges that the pastor merely called deputies and HART simply collected the animals after the arrest.
“Jinece has admitted to me that she is not without guilt in this,” Brown wrote, “that she had not used good judgment in handling the care of these animals.”
