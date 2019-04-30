SEBRING — Highlands County will celebrate its 26th annual National Day of Prayer at 11 a.m. Thursday on the greens in front of the Highlands County Courthouse.
Clerk of the Courts Bob Germaine, who inherited the task of organizing the local celebration from his predecessor L.E. “Luke” Brooker, said he hopes to see the courthouse lawn filled with praying participants, gathering as one.
“It’s just a special day for us to come closer to one another and come closer to the Lord,” Germaine said. “We’re only here on this Earth for the grace of the Lord. It’s just a great time.”
The National Day of Prayer, created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Every president since then has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
In 1988, the U.S. Congress unanimously amended the resolution — signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on May 5, 1988 — Germaine said Brooker, during his second year in office, started a local celebration of the day.
Each year has a nationally-recognized theme. This year, the theme is from the Bible book of John, chapter 13, verse 34: “Love one another, just as I have loved you.”
Dr. Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer, when presenting the theme online at NationalDayofPrayer.org, said the theme must be simple, easy to say and comprehend.
He said the charge to love one another is often called “the 11th commandment.”
Floyd also said this year’s theme states that Jesus of Nazareth loved everyone enough to sacrifice his life for them, and that his sacrifice challenges everyone to love each other with the same fervor.
Germaine said he welcomes all people to the local event.
“I like to open it up for everyone,” Germaine said. “Our goal was always to fill the courthouse lawn.”
Germaine said this year’s scheduled program will be much like last year’s, when the theme was “Unity.” Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg will ask the invocation, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will lead the audience in the national anthem.
Joe Lewis will sing once again, as will students from St. Catherine’s Catholic School. Fire and Steel (Drum) Band of Walker Memorial Academy will also play hymns.
Speakers will include Lonnie Wells, the Rev. Esa Ontermaa, and Pastor Steve Trinkle of Whispering Pines Baptist Church, Germaine said.
This will be the next to last Day of Prayer for Germaine as clerk of courts, with one more before his retirement next year. When asked if he would be involved after that, he said he would be available to help in any way possible.
“I’m sure I’ll be around. I know Gerome (Kaszubowski) is my number one guy. He would go forward with it,” Germaine said of the deputy clerk running to succeed him.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green has also filed to run for that office.
“Who ever the new clerk is, I hope it would go forward,” Germaine said.
He also expressed appreciation for the facility maintenance crews who set up 200 chairs each year. Germaine also advises people to bring a lawn chair, if they can.
Germaine said he also usually tries to provide bottled water for the approximate 30-minute event.
When asked if the weather would be hot, Germaine said it may be a little rainy.
“We’ve never been rained out,” Germaine said. “Hopefully if it does rain that day, it will be in the afternoon.”
Isn't this government property? I'm wondering why chants and incantations are being held on government property. Seems this sort of thing is better suited for private or church land.
