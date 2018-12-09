LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Town Council will meet for December’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. The meeting will be the last for 2018 and maybe even the last council meeting in that building.
The agenda isn’t overly long, which is convenient because there is a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting that will take place in the back-to-back meetings.
Among the agenda items are an approval of the budget line items and the amended 2017-2018 budget.
The council will hear the second reading of the conveyance of the town property to the county. Unless this is an objection, the Hillcrest Avenue property could be where the county builds a new fire/EMS station.
Some other items on Monday’s agenda deal with the move to the new Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27. The items include zoning changes, amending future land use maps and the town’s official zoning maps.
The CRA meeting will offer discussion on the budget summary for the 2018-2019 year. Desired town projects will be discussed for the year ahead.
Residents have the right to address the council with any concerns for either meeting. Those wanting to speak should sign in upon arrival to the meeting. Comments are kept to three minutes unless given permission to speak longer.
Complete agendas for both meetings can be found at lakeplacidfl.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.