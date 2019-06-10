LAKE PLACID — Roughly 30 teenagers met at Stuart Park and donned fluorescent safety vests, rubber gloves and sunscreen before heading out to clean up the Town of Murals on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
The Panther Youth Partners members, South Florida State College’s Program Specialist Eddie Cuencas and the program’s mentors arrived at 8 a.m. to meet and receive safety instructions and plan their garbage pickup route.
The group was invited back this year by Keep Lake Placid Beautiful members Donald Clarke and Danny Lamarre after the group did such a good job last year. The focus last year was landscaping medians and islands.
This year the priority was on cleaning up trash along U.S. 27 and Main Avenue. The program is funded through a grant by Heartland Career Source and carried out by SFSC. The high school youth are from all three county high schools and were able to meet new people through the experience.
“This is an awesome program,” Clarke said. “It gives high school students learning experience in different jobs. It teaches the kids leadership and is absolutely wonderful.”
The youth collected garbage along the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 27 from the Town Government Center all the way down where it meets Main Avenue near WW Lumber and along Main Avenue north to Interlake Boulevard.
Lamarre, the town’s horticulture supervisor, along with Clarke, set out the route. Lamarre said they basically speed walked because it was so hot.
“They must have picked up between 600-800 pounds of garbage,” Lamarre said. “I had the kids leave full bags along the highway and I went back to get them with the Kubota. I filled the dumpster at the Lake Placid Police Department to overflowing and had to put the other bags on the side of it. I was there early in the morning to put them on the truck.”
Lisa Miller is a teacher at Sebring High School and a mentor for the program.
“I am around kids all day at school,” she said. “These are the kids that make such a big impact in the community. They are very motivated and they set goals that they are working toward. These kids have unique obstacles.”
Cuencas said the high school principals and counselors have a dialogue about which students might be a good fit for the program.
“They refer the students to us and we assess and evaluate them for eligibility into the program,” he said. “The program prepares the students to enter post-secondary education, employment or the military.”
The program is also implemented in DeSoto, Hardee, and Okeechobee counties.
“I joined this group to help better my knowledge on careers,” Angela Wilson said. “Also, because I was recommended by a teacher to help my future.”
Lamarre said the kids are welcome back anytime.
“The kids were great,” he said. “I cannot begin to say how proud I am of the kids. They were cooperative. They helped out and never complained. We will have the group back here whenever they want to come.”
At the end of each work day, the group had a meeting where they reflected on their day and planned for the next.
The youth were busy all week. They helped out at Veterans Affairs and Ridge Area Arc and were slated to take a tour of the University of South Florida.
