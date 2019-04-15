LAKE PLACID — They always say location, location, location is everything in real estate. The same can probably be said for a town’s wish for future growth through annexation. The saying would be contiguous, contiguous, contiguous.
The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday unanimously adopted Resolution 2019-73, which is a voluntary annexation of properties by owners.
Town Administrator Phil Williams illustrated to the council and audience the properties belonging to Walter R. and Carol Howard and 4 Ace Holdings LLC as well as a portion of U.S. 27.
The Howards signed the voluntary annexation policy in November 2018.
The Howard property is located off Catfish Creek Road at 20 Cole Danley Drive. The parcel ID is c-02-37-29-020-0010-000.
The other property is registered to 4 Ace Holdings LLC of 9785 SW 60 St., Miami. The voluntary annexation was signed in January 2019. This property is at 649 S. Lakeview Road. It is one of the entrances into the Lake Blue Estates subdivisions that the town has been steadily annexing over the past several years.
“The other property in front of U.S. 27 is simply to have control of the property in front of Town Hall,” Williams said. “It fits in with our vision to move north.
“There are a lot of things that can go on right in front of our own Town Hall that we have absolutely no control over — posting signs out there or whatever anybody wants to do at this point in time,” he said.
Councilman Ray Royce moved to accept the resolution with Councilwoman Debra Worley providing the second. The final vote was unanimous.
