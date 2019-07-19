LAKE PLACID — In a small town, Halloween is big business. At the urging of Lake Placid Police Department and spearheaded by Police Chief James Fansler, a Community Halloween event was created in efforts to keep children safe. However, this year, children may be going back to “trick or treat, smell my feet...”
Several neighborhoods get inundated with trick or treaters and the roads approaching them are often dark and not safe for people in dark costumes to be walking on at night on Halloween. For instance, Water’s Edge and Sylvan Shores, both are off County Road 621, and very dark at night. Adults taking their children to those neighborhoods park along CR 621, creating even more congestion.
“Ever since the inception of the event, people thought I was trying to take away the traditional knocking and walking type of trick or treating,” Fansler said. “That’s not true. I can’t force anyone to do anything. The community event was just a safer alternative.”
After five wildly successful years, the event has spiraled out of control, Fansler said. There are concerns that may force the event to be canceled and it comes down to basic economics, for the most part. Fansler took his decision to cancel this year’s event and regroup for 2020 to social media on Thursday. The announcement was met with a mixed bag of comments.
Some commenters were concerned about anxiety because of the large crowds and adults who wanted to trick-or-treat. Others cited the expense of giving out candy for so many people. Others liked the idea of the community event but had ideas of how to run it better, such as charging a fee for admittance for those outside of Lake Placid, which would be difficult to execute.
On Thursday, after some credible ideas were brought up, Fansler said he would be willing to consider keeping the event on the books if there was an idea with a good operating plan behind it.
“They would have to come up with a great plan,” he said. “The plan has to include a lot of fundraising. Whoever brings the plan, needs to have the energy to do a lot of leg work.”
It is estimated there are 5,000 people who attend each year. Many people who live outside of Lake Placid attend the event. Fansler said serving that many people puts a strain on local businesses. The town and greater Lake Placid area residents donate candy and cash toward the event each year to the tune of about $1,200. The amount did not put a dent in the businesses expenses, which Fansler said was probably about $400 per business.
“This started out with trunk or treats and businesses coming together,” Fansler said. “The first few years, we had a lot of cash and candy donated, but the last couple of years have not been that good.
”When things are new, there is a lot of excitement and interest around it,” he said. “I think people are still recovering financially from Hurricane Irma. People need to understand that businesses were the backbone of the event.”
Fansler said Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, as usual.
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}“I feel it is best for the Lake Placid community to return to the old style trick-or-treating and allow our participants another year to prepare,” Fansler said on Facebook. “I am not discarding the event, rather holding it for one year as a way to try and offer some financial relief and stress of trying to come up with the money to participate.”
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}The town has never charged anyone who wanted to do trunk or treat or businesses to participate. The costs to participants were from candy, costumes and decorations.
