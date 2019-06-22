LAKE PLACID — Roy Henderson, better known to, well, almost everyone as “Uncle Roy” in the Town of Murals, died on June 14, 2019. His family from Alabama and Lake Placid were with him in his last moments. Henderson was 98 years old and as sharp as when he was half that age, family said.
Henderson’s mother and father, Sallie and L.L. Henderson, were some of the first homesteaders in the Lake Placid area, circa 1918, said great-niece Juli Coker. The young couple built the homestead on Lake Mirror on land that was granted to them by then-President Woodrow Wilson.
Roy Henderson was born and raised in that home. His great-nephew, Keith, and Keith’s wife, Juli, and son, Mitchel Coker, lived next door and his daughter and son-in-law, Sallye and Ben Pettit, lived on the other side of him. Henderson lived in between his family members; he died the way he lived, surrounded by his family.
Henderson would move back into the homestead after the death of his wife in 2010. He is immediately survived by a son, Roy, and daughter, Sallye, and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was the last oldest living alumnus from Lake Placid High School’s Class of 1940 and was recognized as such at the recent graduation ceremony where Mitchel Coker graduated at the top of his class. Of course, Principal Kevin Tunning recognized Henderson as “Uncle Roy.”
Henderson was a basketball player in high school and is depicted on a mural downtown at 370 E. Interlake Blvd. The mural depicts the basketball team playing a night game by the headlights of cars at H.L. Bishop Park.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He married his wife of 63 years, Billie Ruth, before he graduated from the University Alabama with a business administration degree. Billie Ruth earned a doctorate in nursing from the same university.
Henderson could be seen tooling around town in his unmistakable two-colored pickup truck, usually to taxi his great-great-nephew and best bud, Mitchel Coker, back and forth to school or extracurricular activities. When he became unable to drive, Mitchel Coker took the wheel.
Henderson could be seen wearing a big floppy hat in his garden or swimming like a fish in the lake in his backyard. When mobility became difficult, his family got him into a golf cart and he trimmed the bushes he could reach.
“He was a great listener,” Juli Coker said. “He loved the key lime pies from the limes on my tree and my apple pie. He loved to put his feet under a table and enjoy a good meal.”
His celebration of life was on Wednesday at his church, First Baptist Church at South Oak.
“Uncle Roy was a true Southern gentleman, who could relate to all stations in life,” Keith Coker said at the service. “He had the gentility that is rare today in contemporary society.”
Some of his family escorted him back to Alabama to be interred near his wife’s final resting place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.