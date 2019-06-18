SEBRING — Markeith Sayvioun Jones, 25, of Lake Placid was shocked when Sebring Police Department arrested him, literally. A Sebring police officer felt his life was being threatened by Jones and stunned him with a Taser on Friday morning about 1 a.m.
Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.
According to the police arrest report, officers were on a “watch order at the Good Times Lounge in the Sebring Square.” The arresting officer wrote he saw a physical altercation at the front entrance to the lounge.
The officer activated the lights on his patrol car and drove to the entrance where he saw a security guard come toward him. The guard told the officer, “he put his hands on me. I want him arrested.” The guard indicated Jones, according to the arrest report.
Jones was being carried by an unknown individual across the parking lot while he was yelling obscenities to the officer. The officer said he drew his Taser and gave Jones multiple commands to get on the ground.
The report states Jones kept walking toward the officer and was yelling that he was not going anywhere and yelling more expletives and told the officer to “tase me.” The officer said his approach and the way he was clenching his fists were threatening.
The officer said he took a couple more steps back and gave Jones more chances to cooperate by giving him more orders or he would stun Jones, the report states. After Jones was stunned, the officer was able to arrest him without incident. The security guard declined to press charges.
